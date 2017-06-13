Evertz Technologies Ltd (ET.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Evertz technologies reports record revenue for fiscal 2017

June 13 (Reuters) - Evertz Technologies Ltd :EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS RECORD REVENUE FOR FISCAL 2017.Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.27.Q4 REVENUE C$106.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$101.2 MILLION.Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.21 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.AT END OF MAY 2017, PURCHASE ORDER BACKLOG WAS IN EXCESS OF $93 MILLION AND SHIPMENTS DURING MONTH OF MAY 2017 WERE $36 MILLION.

Evertz Technologies Q1 EPS C$0.25

Evertz Technologies Ltd : Evertz technologies reports results for the first quarter ended july 31, 2016 . Q1 revenue c$87 million versus i/b/e/s view c$95.1 million . Q1 earnings per share c$0.25 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . At end of august 2016, purchase order backlog was in excess of $70 million and shipments during month of august 2016 were $31 million .Board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on september 6, 2016 of $0.18 per share.

Evertz Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.11

Evertz Technologies Ltd : Evertz Technologies reports record revenue in fiscal 2016 . Q4 earnings per share c$0.11 . Q4 revenue c$96.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$97 million . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sets regular quarterly dividend of c$0.18 per share .At end of May 2016, purchase order backlog was in excess of $69 million and shipments during month of May 2016 were $21 million.