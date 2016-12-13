Edition:
United Kingdom

Telecom Egypt Co SAE (ETEL.CA)

ETEL.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

12.82EGP
1:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.27 (-2.06%)
Prev Close
£13.09
Open
£13.20
Day's High
£13.20
Day's Low
£12.81
Volume
523,920
Avg. Vol
1,042,013
52-wk High
£14.15
52-wk Low
£8.16

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telecom Egypt says no decision yet on Vodafone Egypt stake sale
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Telecom Egypt Co Sae : Says not yet decided to sell 45 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt as co is still considering all available options Source: (http://bit.ly/2hyCKud) Further company coverage: [ETEL.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Egypt 4G and fixed-line licence fees worth $495 mln -telecom regulator
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Orange Egypt For Telecommunications Sae : Egypt 4G and fixed-line licence fees worth $495 million -telecom regulator .Egypt 4G licence fee alone worth $484 mln - telecom regulator.  Full Article

Orange Egypt signs licence deal to offer 4G services
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Orange Egypt For Telecommunications Sae :Orange Egypt signs licence deal to offer 4G services in Egypt.  Full Article

Orange Egypt will sign 4G licence deal later on Thursday -official at Egypt's telecom regulator
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Orange Egypt For Telecommunications Sae :Orange Egypt will sign 4G licence deal later on Thursday -official at Egypt's telecom regulator tells Reuters.  Full Article

Telecom Egypt Co SAE News

Egypt launches 4G wireless frequencies - state news agency

CAIRO, Sept 28 Egypt has officially launched 4G wireless services, state news agency MENA reported on Thursday.

