Eutelsat Communications SA (ETL.PA)

Eutelsat acquires NOORSAT for 75 million dollars

Oct 13 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT ::EUTELSAT CONSOLIDATES ITS PRESENCE IN MIDDLE EAST WITH THE ACQUISITION OF NOORSAT.‍ACQUIRED 100% OF NOORSAT FOR A CONSIDERATION OF US$75 MILLION, DEBT FREE AND CASH FREE​.‍SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IMPACT ON EUTELSAT'S EBITDA MARGIN WILL BE ABSORBED WITHIN CURRENT MARGIN OBJECTIVES​.

Taqnia Space selects Eutelsat to empower its HTS Aero Service

Eutelsat : Taqnia Space selects Eutelsat to empower its HTS Aero Service over Middle East, North Africa, Mediterranean and Europe .Multi-million dollar, multi-year deal covers spotbeam capacity on Eutelsat 3B satellite in order to provide HTS connectivity services to Taqnia Space Airline Clients over Middle East, North Africa, Mediterranean and Europe regions.

Ymagis acquires Eutelsat's stake in DSAT Cinema

Ymagis SA : Acquisition of Eutelsat's 50.2 pct stake in dsat cinema .Eutelsat has exercised its option to sell its 50.2 pct stake in DSAT cinema to Ymagis group, which is now sole shareholder.

Airbus Defence and Space signs contract for Eutelsat Satellite

Airbus Group : Airbus Defence and Space signs contract for Eutelsat satellite . Airbus Defence and Space in partnership with Orbital ATK , to build Eutelsat 5 West B

SpeedCast International acquires Wins Ltd from Eutelsat Communications

SpeedCast International Ltd : Acquisition of Wins Ltd and equity raising . Announces the acquisition of Wins Limited from Eutelsat Communications and Maltasat . Deal for consideration of EUR 60.0 million . Increased group's committed debt facilities by additional $30 mln on terms consistent with existing facilities . Equity raising of at least aud 62.1 million to partially fund this acquisition, in addition to all-cash consideration of eur 60.0 mln . Expects to report revenues for the six months ended 30 June 2016 of approximately USD 102 million . Says expects EBITDA for six months ended 30 june approximately USD 17 million . On a pro forma full year basis, the acquisition is expected to be high single digit eps accretive in FY2016 . Following wins acquisition, maritime business unit is expected to generate approximately 40% of speedcast's core service revenues .

Eutelsat maintains dividend policy independent from divestiture plans - conf call

Eutelsat : CEO says there is no relationship bewteen the dividend policy and company's divestiture plans - conference call . CEO says discretionary free cash flow will be enough to serve the level of dividend the company is committing to - conference call

Eutelsat confirms guidance

Eutelsat Communications SA : Reports FY revenue of 1.53 billion euros ($1.69 billion)versus 1.48 billion euros a year ago . FY EBITDA is 1.16‍​ billion euros versus 1.13 billion euros a year ago . FY net profit group share is ‍​348.5 million euros versus 355.2 million euros a year ago . Backlog at end FY is 5.6‍​ billion euros versus 6.2 billion euros a year ago . Confirms outlook; sees return to stable revenues in 2017-2018 with an ebitda margin above 75 percent and a growth of discretionary fcf . Raises proposed dividend to 1.10 euros per share .Confirms dividend policy.

Abertis clarifies execution of put option over Hispasat by Eutelsat

Abertis Infraestructuras SA : Said on Tuesday that in reference to the execution of a put option of Eutelsat against Abertis for the disposal of its 33.69 percent stake in Hispasat, the compromise to remain in the company, at least until the end of July 2017, assumed by the shareholders via the shareholders agreement, conditions the efficacy of the put . The rights that arise from said put option are still subject to be recognised in accordance to the agreement between the shareholders in July 2013 .Any transfer of shares, and therefore the execution of this transaction, requires the previous authorization from Spain's Council of Ministers.

Eutelsat initiates Hispasat sale process

Eutelsat Communications SA : Eutelsat initiates Hispasat sale process .Eutelsat holds a 33.69 pct stake in Hispasat through its subsidiary, Eutelsat Services und Beteiligungen GmbH.

StarTimes steps up capacity with Eutelsat in Africa

Eutelsat Communications SA :StarTimes, a digital TV network operator in Africa, and Eutelsat Communications have concluded new multi-year agreements that set the stage for accelerated roll-out of digital broadcasting services across Africa.