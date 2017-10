Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eurofins acquires Institut Nehring

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE ::EUROFINS EXPANDS ITS OFFERING IN FOOD TESTING WITH THE ACQUISITION OF INSTITUT NEHRING.

Eurofins acquires LGC Forensics

Oct 12 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE ::EUROFINS TO REINFORCE ITS FORENSIC SERVICES PORTFOLIO AND FOOTPRINT WITH THE ACQUISITION OF LGC FORENSICS.‍HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FORENSICS AND SECURITY DIVISION OF LGC​.‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN COMING WEEKS​.

Eurofins Scientific to acquire Amatsigroup

July 10 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE ::SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AMATSIGROUP.CONTEMPLATED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS.AGREEMENT WITH EKKIO CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE THE AMATSIGROUP FOR A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 130M PLUS SOME RESIDUAL DEBT AT CLOSING..

Eurofins announces acquisition of Megalab SA for about EUR 40 mln

Eurofins Scientific Se :Announces acquisition of Megalab SA in Spain, for approximately EUR 40m.

Eurofins Scientific acquires Megalab in Spain

Eurofins Scientific SE :Eurofins expands its clinical diagnostic footprint with the acquisition of Megalab in Spain.

Eurofins scientific acquires VRL Laboratories in U.S.

Eurofins Scientific SE :Eurofins expands its clinical diagnostic footprint with the acquisition of VRL Laboratories in the U.S..

Eurofins Scientific H1 adjusted EBITDA up 52.3 pct to 216.6 million euros

Eurofins Scientific SE : Revenues of 1,208 million euros ($1.35 billion) in H1 2016 represent a 43.5 pct increase over the same period in the previous year . H1 net income 60.8 million euros versus 30.3 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 211 million euros versus 132 million euros year ago . H1 adjusted EBITDA grew 52.3 pct to 216.6 million euros . Adjusted net profit increased 51.5 pct to 93.4 million euros in H1 2016 .Remains confident should be able to achieve FY objective of reaching 2.5 billion euros of revenues and adjusted EBITDA above 460 million euros.

Eurofins Scientific fruit laboratory in New Zealand

Eurofins Scientific SE :Announces the acquisition of Agfirst Bay of Plenty, a fruit maturity testing laboratory in New Zealand.

Viracor-IBT Laboratories's Zika Virus RT-PCR test receives emergency use authorization from FDA

Viracor-IBT Laboratories: Received emergency use authorization from u.s. food and drug administration (FDA) for its zika virus real-time RT-PCR assay .Zika virus real-time RT-PCR assay has been approved by New York State Department Of Health.

Eurofins Scientific announces acquisition of Bureau de Wit

Eurofins Scientific SE :Announces acquisition of Bureau De Wit in the Netherlands.