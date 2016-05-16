Eurocash SA (EUR.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Otmuchow and units sign annexes to distribution agreements

Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA : Estimates turnover with Eurocash SA and units in next 12 months at about 15.3 million zlotys ($3.97 million) .Company and its unit PWC Odra SA sign annexes to distribution deals with Eurocash and units.

Eurocash Q1 net profit at 1.2 mln zlotys, lower than expected

Eurocash SA : Eurocash, Poland's largest wholesale chain, reported Q1 net profit of 1.2 million zlotys ($309,254) versus ​1.8 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll .Q1 revenue was 4.76 billion zlotys versus 4.87 billion zlotys seen in Reuters poll.

Eurocash SA to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 1.0 Polish zloty per share

Eurocash SA:Its management board resolved to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 1.0 Polish zloty per share.

Eurocash SA to acquire 100 percent stake in Eko Holding SA

Eurocash SA:Signs preliminary deal to buy 100 percent stake in Eko Holding SA from Pelican Ventures sp. z o.o.Indirectly to acquire also 100 percent stakes in Ledi Sp. z o.o. and Jim Sp. z o.o.The acquired units operate chain of 250 grocery shops in south-west Poland.

Eurocash SA signs contract to buy 50 percent of Firma Rogala

Eurocash SA:Signs agreement for purchase of 50 percent stake in Firma Rogala, from Hadrick Investments Sp. z o.o., Jerzy Rogala, Ewelina Wojcik-Rogala and Firma Rogala Sp. z o.o.Preliminary agreement was signed on Sept. 18, 2014.

Eurocash SA signs preliminary deal to buy 100 pct stake in Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi sp. z o.o.

Eurocash SA:Signs preliminary agreement with Jacek Janton, Jaroslaw Janton, Adam Janton, Andrzej Tyrka, Zbigniew Makaruk and Jakub Nowak to buy 100 percent stake in Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi sp. z o.o.

Eurocash SA appoints auditor for 2016

Eurocash SA:Appoints KPMG Audyt Sp. z o.o. SP. k. its auditor for 2016.