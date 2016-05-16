Edition:
Eurocash SA (EUR.WA)

EUR.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

36.03PLN
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.33zł (-0.91%)
Prev Close
36.36zł
Open
36.40zł
Day's High
36.45zł
Day's Low
35.57zł
Volume
420,045
Avg. Vol
511,105
52-wk High
41.92zł
52-wk Low
30.20zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Otmuchow and units sign annexes to distribution agreements
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA : Estimates turnover with Eurocash SA and units in next 12 months at about 15.3 million zlotys ($3.97 million) .Company and its unit PWC Odra SA sign annexes to distribution deals with Eurocash and units.  Full Article

Eurocash Q1 net profit at 1.2 mln zlotys, lower than expected
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Eurocash SA : Eurocash, Poland's largest wholesale chain, reported Q1 net profit of 1.2 million zlotys ($309,254) versus ​1.8 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll .Q1 revenue was 4.76 billion zlotys versus 4.87 billion zlotys seen in Reuters poll.  Full Article

Eurocash SA to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 1.0 Polish zloty per share
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Eurocash SA:Its management board resolved to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 1.0 Polish zloty per share.  Full Article

Eurocash SA to acquire 100 percent stake in Eko Holding SA
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Eurocash SA:Signs preliminary deal to buy 100 percent stake in Eko Holding SA from Pelican Ventures sp. z o.o.Indirectly to acquire also 100 percent stakes in Ledi Sp. z o.o. and Jim Sp. z o.o.The acquired units operate chain of 250 grocery shops in south-west Poland.  Full Article

Eurocash SA signs contract to buy 50 percent of Firma Rogala
Friday, 29 Jan 2016 

Eurocash SA:Signs agreement for purchase of 50 percent stake in Firma Rogala, from Hadrick Investments Sp. z o.o., Jerzy Rogala, Ewelina Wojcik-Rogala and Firma Rogala Sp. z o.o.Preliminary agreement was signed on Sept. 18, 2014.  Full Article

Eurocash SA signs preliminary deal to buy 100 pct stake in Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi sp. z o.o.
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

Eurocash SA:Signs preliminary agreement with Jacek Janton, Jaroslaw Janton, Adam Janton, Andrzej Tyrka, Zbigniew Makaruk and Jakub Nowak to buy 100 percent stake in Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi sp. z o.o.  Full Article

Eurocash SA appoints auditor for 2016
Wednesday, 25 Nov 2015 

Eurocash SA:Appoints KPMG Audyt Sp. z o.o. SP. k. its auditor for 2016.  Full Article

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Thursday:

