Eurocash SA (EUR.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Otmuchow and units sign annexes to distribution agreements
Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA
Eurocash Q1 net profit at 1.2 mln zlotys, lower than expected
Eurocash SA
Eurocash SA to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 1.0 Polish zloty per share
Eurocash SA:Its management board resolved to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 1.0 Polish zloty per share. Full Article
Eurocash SA to acquire 100 percent stake in Eko Holding SA
Eurocash SA:Signs preliminary deal to buy 100 percent stake in Eko Holding SA from Pelican Ventures sp. z o.o.Indirectly to acquire also 100 percent stakes in Ledi Sp. z o.o. and Jim Sp. z o.o.The acquired units operate chain of 250 grocery shops in south-west Poland. Full Article
Eurocash SA signs contract to buy 50 percent of Firma Rogala
Eurocash SA:Signs agreement for purchase of 50 percent stake in Firma Rogala, from Hadrick Investments Sp. z o.o., Jerzy Rogala, Ewelina Wojcik-Rogala and Firma Rogala Sp. z o.o.Preliminary agreement was signed on Sept. 18, 2014. Full Article
Eurocash SA signs preliminary deal to buy 100 pct stake in Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi sp. z o.o.
Eurocash SA:Signs preliminary agreement with Jacek Janton, Jaroslaw Janton, Adam Janton, Andrzej Tyrka, Zbigniew Makaruk and Jakub Nowak to buy 100 percent stake in Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi sp. z o.o. Full Article
Eurocash SA appoints auditor for 2016
Eurocash SA:Appoints KPMG Audyt Sp. z o.o. SP. k. its auditor for 2016. Full Article
