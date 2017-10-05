Eurazeo SA (EURA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Eurazeo /Elis ::* Eurazeo successfully completes sale of part of its Elis shares.* Sold stake at price of 22.01 euros/share, for total consideration of 220 million euros ($258.61 million).* Elis shares closed at 22.38 euros on Oct 4.* Disposal represented 4.56% of Elis’ share capital and 4.36% of Elis’ voting rights .* Transaction generated net proceeds for Eurazeo of around €162 million.* Eurazeo says it realized a multiple of about 2.3x its investment.* Eurazeo will hold around 5.7 pct of Elis' share capital following stake sale.* Elis completed 2.2 billion pound ($2.91 billion) takeover of Berendsen last month.* BNP Paribas acted as bookrunner in connection with the placement. Rothschild acted as financial advisor to Eurazeo .

Eurazeo FY EBIT of fully consolidated companies up at 279.0 million euros

Eurazeo SA : FY economic revenue 4.33 billion euros ($4.66 billion) up 5.3 percent at constant Eurazeo scope , of which 6.7 percent up in Q4 . New increase in NAV per share: up 6.7 percent to 72.3 euros compared to December 31, 2015 . FY net income attributable to owners of the company: 520 million euros . Proposed dividend of 1.20 euros per share, bonus share grant of one new share for twenty shares held . FY adjusted EBIT of fully consolidated companies 279.0 million euros versus 251.3 million euros year ago . FY consolidated net income 643.0 million euros versus 1.56 billion euros year ago .FY fair value gains on investment properties 3.3 million euros versus 25.5 million euros year ago.

Credit Agricole to issue exchangeable bonds for Eurazeo shares

Crédit Agricole, which holds approximatively 14.9 pct of share capital of Eurazeo announced : The launch of an Issue Of Zero Coupon Bonds due 2019 and exchangeable for Eurazeo shares for an approximate amount of 300 million euros and the repurchase of the zero coupon bonds issued in 2013 and due 2016, exchangeable for existing Eurazeo shares. .The nominal unit value of the 2016 Bonds will be set at a premium of between 27.5% and 32.5% above the Eurazeo share volume weighted average price (the"VWAP") on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as from the opening of trading on 27 September 2016 until the final terms of the 2016 Bonds are determined on the same day..

Eurazeo's ECIP M sells 15,000,000 Moncler shares

Eurazeo : Announces the success of the sale of 15,000,000 Moncler shares by its subsidiary ECIP M S.A. representing approximately 6% of the share capital of Moncler, at a price of 15.34 euros per share . Transaction total amount is about 230 million euros ($257.55 million), shares sold by way of an accelerated book building to institutional investors . Sale generates net proceeds of about 190 million euros for Eurazeo .As a result of the sale, ECIP M will own a 9.5% stake in Moncler and Eurazeo’s economic interest will amount to 7.9% of capital.

Eurazeo's subsidiary ECIP M S.A. intends to sell 15,000,000 Moncler S.P.A. shares

Eurazeo SA :Announces that its subsidiary ECIP M S.A. intends to sell 15,000,000 Moncler S.P.A. (“Moncler”) shares.

Eurazeo PME invests in Assurcopro

Eurazeo : Eurazeo PME invests in Assurcopro, a French company specialising in joint ownership insurance brokerage . Deal is scheduled for completion in September . Aim is to double the group’s size within the next 5 years Further company coverage: [EURA.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Eurazeo H1 2016 economic revenue rises to 1,869.9 million euros

Eurazeo : H1 2016 economic revenue: 1,869.9 million euros ($2.05 billion) or +6.4 pct on a constant Eurazeo scope basis . H1 adjusted EBIT 89.6 million euros versus 79.8 million euros year ago . NAV per share: 68.1 euros as of June 30, 2016 .H1 net income attributable to owners of the company: 73.5 million euros.

Eurazeo says Financiere Orolia exceeds 95 pct threshold in Orolia

Eurazeo :Financiere Orolia, a company held by Eurazeo PME alongside its founders and management, announced exceeding the threshold of 95 pct of share capital and voting rights in Orolia.

Eurazeo and Bridgepoint sell Foncia to Partners Group for 1.8 billion euros

Eurazeo : Eurazeo and Bridgepoint sell Foncia to Partners Group in transaction totalling 1,833 million euro ($2.04 billion) .Divestiture should be completed by no later than September 2016 subject to the approval of the competition authority.

Eurazeo: Partners Group leads a consortium for the acquisition of Foncia

Eurazeo : Partners Group leads a consortium which includes Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec and CIC Capital for the acquisition of Foncia .Partners group will hold on behalf of its customers a majority shareholding in the company and a majority position in the board.