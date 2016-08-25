CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVDG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CTS Eventim still sees solid FY business

CTS Eventim : H1 revenues 421.8 million eur . H1 EBITDA 81 million eur . H1 net profit 37 million eur .Says still sees solid business performance this year.

CTS Eventim hikes stake in promoter FKP Scorpio

CTS Eventim : CTS Eventim increases shareholding in promoter FKP Scorpio .Increases its shareholding to majority from 45 pct to 50.2 pct in formerly "at equity" consolidated subsidiary FKP Scorpio Konzertproduktionen GmbH.

CTS Eventim Q1 revenue up at 163.2 mln euros

CTS Eventim : Q1 revenue of CTS Group rose to 163.2 million euros ($182.38 million)and thus by 7.6% (Q1/2015: 151.7 million euros) . Q1 normalised EBITDA figure increased by 5.5% to 38.8 million euros (Q1/2015: 36.8 million euros), and EBITDA by 4.8% to 38.5 million euros (Q1/2015: 36.8 million euros) .Slight improvement in group earnings is nevertheless expected for 2016 as a whole, due to positive growth in ticketing segment.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA, Sony Music Entertainment form LatAm ticketing JV

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA:CTS Eventim and Sony Music Entertainment join forces for ticketing in Latin America.Says has entered into joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment to provide ticketing services in Latin America.Says JV will begin its Latin American operations in Brazil, during Q2 of 2016, and will then expand to other countries in region.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA to propose FY 2015 dividend

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA:Total dividend 0.46 euros per share for FY 2015.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA says Egmont and CTS EVENTIM create joint Scandinavian ticketing operator

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA:Nordisk Film, owned by Danish media company Egmont, and CTS EVENTIM have entered into a cooperation to create a leading Scandinavian ticketing operator.Nordisk Film will merge its ticketing company Venuepoint, which among others runs Billetlugen in Denmark, with CTS EVENTIM's Swedish operation.New joint venture will be owned on a 50/50 basis by two parties, with CTS EVENTIM consolidating revenues and earnings.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA comments on FY 2015 outlook

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA:Says positive revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2015 as a whole.