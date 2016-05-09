Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA (EVEN3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Even announces interim dividend payment

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA : Announced on Friday that it approved to pay interim dividends totalling 2.3 million Brazilian reais ($658,234), corresponding to 0.0107 real per ordinary share . Record date is May 23 . Ex-dividend date is May 24 .Payment date is June 3.

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA informs on dividend payment

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA:Says that its board of directors approved a dividend payment of 24.1 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 25 percent of net profit for FY 2015.It also approved additional distribution of profit of 10.9 million reais.

Nova Milano Investimentos Ltda reaches 35 pct in Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA:Announces that funds managed by Nova Milano Investimentos Ltda, reached a stake of above 35 percent in the share capital of the company.