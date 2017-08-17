Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Evonik Industries raises prices for Vestanat and Vestagon

Aug 17 (Reuters) - EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG :RAISES THE PRICES FOR ITS ALIPHATIC DIISOCYANATES AND DERIVATIVES, OFFERED UNDER THE BRAND NAMES VESTANAT AND VESTAGON UP TO 10% ON A GLOBAL BASIS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

Evonik says expands cosmetics portfolio

Evonik : Says acquisition expands Evonik’s product and technology portfolio for the cosmetics industry .Says acquisition is another step toward the goal of becoming the leading specialty provider for cosmetic ingredients.

Evonik to invest two-digit mln euro amount in new plant at Weiterstadt site

Evonik Industries AG : Evonik to invest two-digit million euro amount in new stretching and polishing plant at its Weiterstadt (Germany) site .Production slated to start in early 2018.

Evonik creates alliance with Univar to distribute amino acids

Evonik Industries Ag :Says evonik industries ag : evonik creates alliance with univar for distribution of its amino acids in europe.

Evonik says methionine demand has absorbed new capacities

Evonik Industries AG : CEO says methionine demand has absorbed new capacities, seeing encouraging signals from the market

Evonik Acquires Spanish Norel's probiotics business

Evonik : Says acquired probiotics business of the Spanish company Norel .Says price not disclosed.

CVC's Evonik shares placed at 25.50 eur apiece - JP Morgan

JP Morgan : Says Evonik shares placed by CVC at 25.50 eur apiece

RAG Stiftung says encourages Evonik to make acquisitions

RAG Stiftung : Says encourages Evonik to take part in sector consolidation via acquisitions

RAG Stiftung eyes possible medium-sized takeover targets

RAG Stiftung [RAGED.UL] : Says aims for further growth via acquisitions, has identified possible medium-sized acquisition targets

RAG Stiftung has no current plans to sell Evonik shares

RAG Stiftung [RAGED.UL] : Says won't sell shares in Evonik in the foreseeable future