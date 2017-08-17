Edition:
United Kingdom

Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)

EVKn.DE on Xetra

30.05EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
€30.08
Open
€30.08
Day's High
€30.15
Day's Low
€29.88
Volume
347,224
Avg. Vol
601,956
52-wk High
€32.25
52-wk Low
€25.61

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Evonik Industries raises prices for Vestanat and Vestagon
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG :RAISES THE PRICES FOR ITS ALIPHATIC DIISOCYANATES AND DERIVATIVES, OFFERED UNDER THE BRAND NAMES VESTANAT AND VESTAGON UP TO 10% ON A GLOBAL BASIS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.  Full Article

Evonik says expands cosmetics portfolio
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Evonik : Says acquisition expands Evonik’s product and technology portfolio for the cosmetics industry .Says acquisition is another step toward the goal of becoming the leading specialty provider for cosmetic ingredients.  Full Article

Evonik to invest two-digit mln euro amount in new plant at Weiterstadt site
Monday, 17 Oct 2016 

Evonik Industries AG : Evonik to invest two-digit million euro amount in new stretching and polishing plant at its Weiterstadt (Germany) site .Production slated to start in early 2018.  Full Article

Evonik creates alliance with Univar to distribute amino acids
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Evonik Industries Ag :Says evonik industries ag : evonik creates alliance with univar for distribution of its amino acids in europe.  Full Article

Evonik says methionine demand has absorbed new capacities
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Evonik Industries AG : CEO says methionine demand has absorbed new capacities, seeing encouraging signals from the market Further company coverage: [EVKn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Evonik Acquires Spanish Norel's probiotics business
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Evonik : Says acquired probiotics business of the Spanish company Norel .Says price not disclosed.  Full Article

CVC's Evonik shares placed at 25.50 eur apiece - JP Morgan
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

JP Morgan : Says Evonik shares placed by CVC at 25.50 eur apiece Further company coverage: [EVKn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

RAG Stiftung says encourages Evonik to make acquisitions
Monday, 23 May 2016 

RAG Stiftung : Says encourages Evonik to take part in sector consolidation via acquisitions Further company coverage: [EVKn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

RAG Stiftung eyes possible medium-sized takeover targets
Monday, 23 May 2016 

RAG Stiftung [RAGED.UL] : Says aims for further growth via acquisitions, has identified possible medium-sized acquisition targets Further company coverage: [RAGED.UL] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

RAG Stiftung has no current plans to sell Evonik shares
Monday, 23 May 2016 

RAG Stiftung [RAGED.UL] : Says won't sell shares in Evonik in the foreseeable future Further company coverage: [EVKn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Evonik Industries AG News

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 24)

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

» More EVKn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials