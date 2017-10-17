EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Russia's Evraz Q3 crude steel output up 5.9 pct q/q

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Evraz says::Consolidated crude steel output rose by 5.9 pct quarter-on-quarter to 3.5 million tonnes in Q3 2017 due to completion of capital repairs at Evraz DMZ' oxygen-converter plant and the ramp-up of Evraz Regina after the planned outage;.A year ago, Evraz said its consolidated crude steel output was at 3.4 million tonnes in Q3 2016;.Consolidated raw coking coal output in Q3 2017 was in line with Q2 2017;.In Q4 2017, Evraz expects output of pig iron and crude steel in Russia and Kazakhstan to increase slightly quarter-on-quarter as no significant repairs are planned;.In North America, Evraz expects crude steel volumes to pick up slightly, tubular and railway products volumes to grow by 5-10 pct, construction products to remain essentially unchanged, and flat rolled products to fall by 5-10 pct in Q4;.Evraz also expects its raw coal production to drop in Q4 due to scheduled longwall repositioning at the Alardinskaya and Uskovskaya mines. This should be partially offset by higher output at the Raspadskaya and Raspadskaya-Koksovaya mines..

Bushveld says to postpone initial tranche of Strategic Minerals deal

Bushveld Minerals Ltd : Update on conditional purchase agreement with Evraz for Vametco .Has as such been agreed to postpone completion of initial tranche to July 22 2016 whilst alternative completion arrangements are agreed.

Evraz Plc says CFO resigns

Evraz : Evraz plc announces senior management changes . Pavel Tatyanin's, CFO, resignation, effective July 20, 2016, . Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Evraz, submitted his resignation .Giacomo Baizini, CFO of Evraz Group S.A., will serve as interim chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Bushveld Minerals says Vametco deal to complete on or before July 15

Bushveld Minerals Ltd : Update on conditional purchase agreement with Evraz for Vametco . Bushveld and Evraz have agreed that completion of initial tranche shall be delayed .Now expect completion to take place on or before 15 July 2016..

Russia's VTB bank extends $300 mln credit line to Evraz unit

Bank VTB says: VTB bank has extended a $300 million, multi-currency credit line to EVRAZ ZSMK, part of Evraz Group , for seven years; . The credit line will be used to refinance existing debt. Further company coverage: [VTBR.MM] [EVRE.L] (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom) ((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com)).

EVRAZ sees stable steel production in 2016 - Reuters

EVRAZ:Plans to keep 2016 steel production at the same level as in previous year - Reuters.In 2015 company production fell 8 percent to 14.3 million tonnes.