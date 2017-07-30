Evotec AG (EVTG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 30 (Reuters) - Evotec AG :Evotec to acquire Aptuit, expanding leadership in external innovation.Consideration of about 256 million euros to be paid in cash from Evotec's balance sheet and through debt financing at highly attractive terms.

Evotec AG : Evotec and Carrick Therapeutics build strategic alliance . Evotec contributes $6 million to Carrick's $95 million funding round through a top-class global investor consortium .Evotec's financial guidance for 2016, also with regard to liquidity, remains unchanged.

Evotec AG : Says goal is development of multiple clinical candidates for treatment of kidney diseases such as chronic kidney disease in diabetes patients . Says partners will share responsibilities during pre-clinical development of potential clinical candidates . Says will receive a minimum of eur 14 m over contract period including research payments and an undisclosed licence fee . Says is eligible to receive pre-clinical, clinical and sales milestones of potentially over eur 300 m as well as tiered royalties of up to low double-digit percentage of net sales .Says evotec and bayer partner to develop new treatments to fight kidney diseases.

Evotec AG : Profitability guidance raised and positive outlook confirmed . Consolidated group revenues grew by 37% to eur 75.5 m .H1 revenue at EVT Execute segment rose 35 percent to 79.8 million eur.

Evotec Ag : news: evotec achieves clinical development milestone as part of its multi-target alliance with bayer in endometriosis . Says has reached a milestone from bayer for progression of a programme from alliance portfolio into phase i clinical development for treatment of endometriosis, triggering a milestone payment to evotec .Says milestone was achieved under strategic alliance between evotec and bayer entered in october 2012.

: Evotec ag increases its profitability guidance for 2016 . Evotec says now expects adjusted group ebitda (before changes in considerations) to more than double .Evotec says all other elements of the company's financial guidance as of 10 may 2016 are confirmed.

Evotec Ag : Evotec awarded contract from antibiotic Research UK to begin integrated drug discovery collaboration . Says research will focus on discovery of antibiotic resistance breakers, or "ARBS", to be used in conjunction with known antibiotics with aim of reversing resistance and restoring clinical utility of such antibiotics .Says no financial details about collaboration were disclosed.

Evotec Ag says: enters licence agreement for access to crispr-cas9 gene editing technology .With this agreement, Evotec obtains non-exclusive access to the leading technology on the market for gene editing..

Evotec AG : Strong start into 2016: 74% growth in group revenues, strong adjusted ebitda, guidance 2016 confirmed . Long-Term extension of management board contracts of CEO, COO, CSO; nomination and new contract of new CFO agreed . Significant group revenue growth of 74% to eur 37.5 m . Base revenues up 83% to eur 33.9 m . Adjusted EBITDA of eur 9.6 m for EVT Execute . Adjusted group EBITDA significantly increased to eur 7.2 m (2015: eur (0.3) m) . Strong strategic liquidity position of eur 122.5 m . Contract of Colin Bond, CFO, will end 30 june 2016 . Appointment of Enno Spillner as new CFO effective 18 July 2016 . Appointment of Monika Conradt as global head of human resources effective 01 June 2016 .Guidance 2016 confirmed.

Evotec AG:Evotec and ex scientia announce partnership to discover bispecific small molecule immuno-oncology therapeutics.Ex scientia will contribute its unique algorithmic design platform while Evotec, mainly through its Toulouse site, will be responsible for medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology as well as development capabilities and expertise.