Extendicare Inc (EXE.TO)

Extendicare announces purchase of co's shares by CEO

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Extendicare Inc ::Announced filing of an insider report for purchase of 100,000 shares by president and CEO, Tim Lukenda.

Extendicare Q2 AFFO per share $0.206

Extendicare Inc : Extendicare announces solid 2016 second quarter results . Qtrly AFFO per share $0.206 . Qtrly total revenue $261.4 million versus $234.4 million .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Extendicare qtrly revenue of $262.4 mln

Extendicare Inc : Qtrly revenue of $262.4 million, up $60.2 million .Qtrly affo from continuing operations $0.139 per basic share.

Extendicare Inc completes acquisition of two retirement communities

Extendicare Inc:Has closed on the previously announced acquisition of two private-pay retirement communities, with 158 suites in total, for approximately $40.5 million.

Extendicare Announces February 2016 Dividend of C$0.04 Per Share

Extendicare Inc:declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company for the month of February 2016, which is payable on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016.

Extendicare Announces January 2016 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share

Extendicare Inc:declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company for the month of January 2016, which is payable on February 16, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016.

Extendicare Inc normal course issuer bid approved by TSX

Extendicare Inc:Has received the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid for up to 8,610,000 of its common shares.

Extendicare Inc announces Dec. 2015 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share

Extendicare Inc:Declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company for the month of December 2015, which is payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.

Extendicare Inc announces agreements to acquire three additional retirement communities

Extendicare Inc:To purchase a further two senior living homes in Saskatchewan from brightwater senior living group for $50.2 million.Says signed an agreement to purchase harvest retirement community (harvest) for $28.4 million.Says purchase price represents a per-suite value of approximately $284,500 and a stabilized noi yield estimated at 6.74%.Entered loi with brightwater to acquire two additional properties currently under construction in moose jaw and yorkton to Extendicare.Purchase price for harvest, stonebridge and riverbend will initially be paid in cash with intention to finance up to 65% once stabilized.