Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)
103.80EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.50 (-0.48%)
€104.30
€104.20
€104.85
€103.80
188,412
277,730
€123.60
€96.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sodexo expects negative Q4 in Britain
Sodexo SA
Sodexo partners with Tapingo
Sodexo SA
Sodexo signs facilities management contract with Rio Tinto
Sodexo SA:Signs ten-year integrated facilities management contract with Rio Tinto.Ten-year contract is estimated at A$2.5 billion over the ten years. Full Article
Sodexo to be included in CAC 40
Euronext NV:Announces the quarterly review of the CAC family indices.Sodexo to be included in the CAC 40 index.Alstom to be removed from the CAC 40 index.Alstom and Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Next 20 index.Sodexo and Edenred to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index.Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred to be excluded from the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred, Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index.Eutelsat, Adocia and Coface to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index.Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the SBF 120 index.Adocia and Coface to be removed from the SBF 120 index.Adocia, Coface, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC small index.Spie and Worldline to be removed from the CAC small index.Amundi, Edenred, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index.Eutelsat to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index.Amundi, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016. Full Article
Sodexo to be included in CAC 40
Sodexo SA:To be included in CAC 40 index as from March 21. Full Article
Sophie Bellon appointed Sodexo chairwoman
Sodexo SA:Sophie Bellon appointed chairwoman of the board. Full Article
Sodexo gives 2015 revenue guidance
Sodexo SA:Ceo says nov paris attacks to cut full year 2015 sales by 15-20 million euros. Full Article
Sodexo confirms full-year 2015 targets
Sodexo SA:Confirms full-year 2015 targets. Full Article
Sodexo says Marc Rolland takes up CFO role effective Dec. 21
Sodexo SA:Says Marc Rolland takes up role of Sodexo chief financial officer (CFO) effective Dec. 21, 2015.Sian Herbert-Jones will continue to support group until 29 Feb. 29, 2016. Full Article
France's CAC-40 to break through 6,000 points by end-2018 -Citigroup
PARIS, Sept 21 France's benchmark CAC-40 stock market index should break through the 6,000 point barrier by the end of 2018, helped by the expected positive impact of reforms from President Emmanuel Macron, Citigroup analysts said in a research note.