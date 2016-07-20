Edition:
Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS)

EXID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

207.30INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs206.05
Open
Rs206.30
Day's High
Rs208.10
Day's Low
Rs203.60
Volume
1,483,642
Avg. Vol
1,938,004
52-wk High
Rs250.00
52-wk Low
Rs168.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Exide Industries approves appointment of Gautam Chatterjee as MD, CEO
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Exide Industries Ltd : Approved appointment of gautam chatterjee as md, CEO .  Full Article

Exide Industries appoints Bharat Dhirajlal Shah as chairman
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Exide Industries Ltd : Appointed Bharat Dhirajlal Shah as chairman .  Full Article

Exide Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Exide Industries June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit after tax 1.89 billion rupees versus profit of 1.96 billion rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

