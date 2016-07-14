Experian PLC (EXPN.L)
1,567.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,567.00
--
--
--
--
2,361,739
1,708.00
1,380.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Experian says no significant adverse impact to trading in UK business from Brexit
Experian Plc
Experian annual pretax profit flat at $1.1 bln
Experian Plc
Connexity acquires Hitwise from Experian
Experian PLC:Connexity announced that it acquired Hitwise.Hitwise will operate as a division within Connexity.Terms of the two transactions in aggregate were $47 million plus a further potential amount of up to $5 million based on an earn out. Full Article
Experian PLC says receives class actions on T-Mobile breach - Reuters
Experian PLC:Credit data company Experian Plc said it had received a number of class actions related to the theft of T-Mobile US Inc customer data at its server and was working with U.S. and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter - RTRS. Full Article
Experian PLC updates on dividend and share repurchase
Experian PLC:Says a first interim dividend of 12.5 US cents per share, up 2% on the prior year.Says this dividend will be paid on 29 January 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 4 January 2016.Also announcing an extension to the previous share repurchase programme as co return proceeds from recent divestments, and co intend to undertake an additional US$200 mln of share repurchases, subject to trading conditions. Full Article
MP asks why Equifax delayed notifying UK data hack victims
LONDON The powerful chair of Britain's parliamentary treasury committee demanded on Wednesday that U.S. credit reporting agency Equifax explain why it has taken more than a month to notify users of a massive data breach affecting more than 15 million records and nearly 700,000 UK citizens.
- Do positive trading updates mean it's time to buy Experian plc, B&M European Value Retail SA & Animalcare Group plc?
- Should you buy Experian plc, National Express Group plc and Centaur Media plc today?
- Will National Grid plc, Capita plc and Experian plc help you retire early?
- Should You Buy Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Smith & Nephew plc And Experian plc Today?
- BHP Billiton plc, Experian plc And Legal & General Group Plc: 3 Must-Have Income Stocks?
- Should You Buy Experian plc, AVEVA Group plc & Oxford Instruments plc On Today's Results?