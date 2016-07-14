Edition:
Experian PLC (EXPN.L)

EXPN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,567.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,567.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,361,739
52-wk High
1,708.00
52-wk Low
1,380.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Experian says no significant adverse impact to trading in UK business from Brexit
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Experian Plc : Trading update, first quarter . We delivered organic revenue growth in Q1 of 5 pct . Credit services and decision analytics have continued to grow strongly, reflecting strength in our core markets. . Closely monitoring possible implications of a UK exit from European Union . While there is uncertainty as to how and when any exit will take effect, we continue to run our business as usual, and we have seen no significant adverse impact to trading in our UK business . As a global business with a diverse portfolio, we have a good track record of adapting to changing market conditions . Our guidance for full year is unchanged . At a group level and at constant currencies, we expect organic revenue growth in mid single-digit range and to deliver stable margins as we invest for growth . Also continue to expect further progress in benchmark earnings per share .If current exchange rates prevail through to end of year, we would expect a headwind to ebit of approximately 1 pct, weighted to first half.  Full Article

Experian annual pretax profit flat at $1.1 bln
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Experian Plc : Fy basic eps 0.786 usd versus 0.79 usd year ago . Fy ebit 1.21 billion usd . Fy net profit 57 million usd . Fy pretax profit 1.136 billion usd versus 1.231 billion usd year ago . Second interim dividend 0.275 usdper share . Fy revenue 4.6 billion usd .Total dividend 0.40 usdper share.  Full Article

Connexity acquires Hitwise from Experian
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 

Experian PLC:Connexity announced that it acquired Hitwise.Hitwise will operate as a division within Connexity.Terms of the two transactions in aggregate were $47 million plus a further potential amount of up to $5 million based on an earn out.  Full Article

Experian PLC says receives class actions on T-Mobile breach - Reuters
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 

Experian PLC:Credit data company Experian Plc said it had received a number of class actions related to the theft of T-Mobile US Inc customer data at its server and was working with U.S. and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter - RTRS.  Full Article

Experian PLC updates on dividend and share repurchase
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 

Experian PLC:Says a first interim dividend of 12.5 US cents per share, up 2% on the prior year.Says this dividend will be paid on 29 January 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 4 January 2016.Also announcing an extension to the previous share repurchase programme as co return proceeds from recent divestments, and co intend to undertake an additional US$200 mln of share repurchases, subject to trading conditions.  Full Article

Experian PLC News

Photo

MP asks why Equifax delayed notifying UK data hack victims

LONDON The powerful chair of Britain's parliamentary treasury committee demanded on Wednesday that U.S. credit reporting agency Equifax explain why it has taken more than a month to notify users of a massive data breach affecting more than 15 million records and nearly 700,000 UK citizens.

