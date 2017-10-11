Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)
Exxaro Resources Ltd:Exxaro plans to cut up to 565 office jobs as it tries to cut costs in the face of depressed prices and the loss of a major contract, the Solidarity trade union said on Tuesday - RTRS."Exxaro served a Section 189 on us on Monday indicating that they will cut jobs at head office and support and shared services," Solidarity General Secretary Gideon du Plessis told Reuters, referring to the regulatory procedure companies have to follow before they proceed with lay-offs.Solidarity is affected because it represents mostly skilled workers. Exxaro was not immediately available to comment.Du Plessis said the proposed job cuts were austerity measures triggered by the global market slowdown which has hit coal prices and also the loss of a contract to supply power utility Eskom with coal from Exxaro's Arnot mine.South Africa's mining industry has been shedding jobs as costs soar and prices fall, angering unions and the government. The country's unemployment rate is around 25 percent and accelerating inflation has been eroding household incomes. Full Article
Exxaro Resources Ltd:Members at Exxaro Arnot mine to embark on a march - RTRS.Decision influenced by Eskom's decision not to renew contract with Exxaro Arnot. More than 1,700 employees to lose their jobs if Eskom doesn't renew contract - RTRS. Full Article
