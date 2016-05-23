EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA (EZTC3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA : Announced on Friday the launch of Splendor Brooklin project in Sao Paulo, Brazil . The project is composed of one residential tower of 42 units, with areas of 213 square meters . Potential sales value is 91.5 million Brazilian reais ($26.0 million) . The company holds 100 percent of working interest in the project .Scheduled to be finished in Set. 2019.

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA:Approves capital increase of 136.7 million Brazilian reais through capitalization of part of the earnings reserve and issue of 7.9 million new common shares without par value, to be attributed to shareholders as bonus.Says share capital will increase to 1.36 billion reais from 1.22 billion reais.Says shareholders will receive 5.0576 new shares per 100 shares held.Says record date is April 29.Says shares will be traded without right of bonus as of May 2.Says value attributed to bonus shares is of 17.21 reais per share.

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA:Announces launch of Le Premier Moema project, located in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.Says the project is composed of one residential tower of 38 units, with areas of 172 square meters.Says potential sales value is 103.7 million Brazilian reais.Launch of project in March.Scheduled to be finished in Aug. 2019.The company holds 50 percent of working interest in the project.