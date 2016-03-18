Edition:
United Kingdom

Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)

FAN.L on London Stock Exchange

204.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
204.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
235,745
52-wk High
210.00
52-wk Low
141.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Volution Group PLC declares interim dividend
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Volution Group PLC:Declares interim dividend of 1.20 pence per share.The dividend will be paid on 5 May 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 April 2016.  Full Article

Volution Group PLC News

Earnings vs. Estimates

