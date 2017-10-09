Famous Brands Ltd (FBRJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Famous Brands sees HY 2017 HEPS to fall within range of 153-187 cents

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd :‍FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017, HEPS ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO WITHIN RANGE OF 153 CENTS PER SHARE TO 187 CENTS PER SHARE​.FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED AUG 31, ‍GBK RECORDED A PBIT LOSS OF GBP872 000.

Famous Brands says FY revenue up 33 percent

May 29 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd ::Fy revenue up 33 percent to r5.7 billion.Fy operating profit before non-operational items and additional interest costs up 18 percent to r938 million.Fy headline earnings per share before non-operational items and additional interest costs up 13 percent to 613 cents per share.

Famous Brands acquires GBK Restaurants Ltd for 120 mln stg

Famous Brands Ltd : Announcement regarding the acquisition by Famous Brands Limited of GBK Restaurants Limited . Concluded an agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of GBK Restaurants Limited for a total enterprise value consideration of GBK Restaurants Limited . Has identified UK as a strategic growth region in Europe and one which offers opportunity to earn hard currency outside of africa .Acquisition will add scale to Famous Brands' UK business which includes Wimpy UK, and up-weight group's premium brand portfolio..

Famous Brands enters talks on potential corporate action

Famous Brands Ltd :Has entered into discussions regarding a potential corporate action, which, if successful, may have a material effect on price of group's securities.

S. Africa's Competition Commission approves Nestlé, PAI Europe JV

S.Africa's Competition Commission : Has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Raflatac intends to acquire Labelcote . Recommended to tribunal that Nestlé and PAI Europe v jv be approved without conditions . Approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Famous Brands Management to acquire Lamberts Bay Foods (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Famous Brands buys tomato paste manufacturing plant

Famous Brands Ltd : Has acquired a state-of--art tomato paste manufacturing plant, Cape Concentrate, situated in Coega precinct in Eastern Cape . Acquisition will be funded from cash reserves. . New company will comprise a strategic alliance partnership between local farmers . Facility was bought out of liquidation at a significantly discounted purchase consideration .Is anticipated that operation will be commissioned early in 2017 calendar year.

Famous Brands names Kelebogile Ntlha as group financial director

Famous Brands Ltd : Norman Richards, currently group financial director will be appointed group commercial executive . Kelebogile (Lebo) Ntlha, currently group financial executive and company secretary, will be appointed group financial director .Appointments are effective as at 1 july 2016..

Famous brands says fy HEPS up 16 pct

Famous Brands Ltd : Fy operating profit up 18% to r792 million . Dividends up 14 pct to 405 cents per share . Fy revenue up 31 pct to r4.3 billion .Fy headline earnings per share up 16% to 541 cents per share.

Famous Brands buys Oceana Groups Lamberts Bay Foods

Famous Brands Ltd : A cquired 100% of business of Lamberts Bay Foods (lbf), a wholly-owned subsidiary of jse-listed Oceana Group Limited (oceana). . LBF staff who are currently beneficiaries of oceana empowerment trust will not be affected by this transaction and will continue to receive their share of benefits .Purchase consideration falls below threshold of a categorised transaction in terms of listings requirements of JSE Limited.

Famous Brands buys 51 pct stake in Salsa Mexican Grill

Famous Brands Ltd : Famous Brands has acquired a 51% stake in recently launched Salsa Mexican Grill .All suspensive conditions have been fulfilled and effective date of transaction is 1 June 2016.