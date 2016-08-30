Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Firm Capital Mortgage ups discount rate to dividend reinvestment plan

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment [FC.TO] : Firm capital mortgage investment announces a 50% increase in discount rate to dividend reinvestment plan .Shareholders may elect to reinvest their dividends in fcmic common shares at 3% discount on shares issued from treasury.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $22 million bought deal financing

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation:Has entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, to a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc., 1,710,000 common shares at a price of $12.90 per share for gross proceeds of $22,059,000.Net proceeds of offering will be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces dividends

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation:Says monthly cash dividend for December in the amount of $0.078 per share.Says Corporation also announces an estimated special year-end cash dividend of $0.055 per share.Says these cash dividends, totaling an estimated $0.133 per share are payable on January 15, 2016, to shareholders of record date as on December 31.