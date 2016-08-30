Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC.TO)
12.66CAD
8:59pm BST
$0.06 (+0.48%)
$12.60
$12.55
$12.75
$12.55
40,977
37,791
$14.47
$12.14
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Firm Capital Mortgage ups discount rate to dividend reinvestment plan
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment [FC.TO] : Firm capital mortgage investment announces a 50% increase in discount rate to dividend reinvestment plan .Shareholders may elect to reinvest their dividends in fcmic common shares at 3% discount on shares issued from treasury. Full Article
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $22 million bought deal financing
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation:Has entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, to a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc., 1,710,000 common shares at a price of $12.90 per share for gross proceeds of $22,059,000.Net proceeds of offering will be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. Full Article
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces dividends
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation:Says monthly cash dividend for December in the amount of $0.078 per share.Says Corporation also announces an estimated special year-end cash dividend of $0.055 per share.Says these cash dividends, totaling an estimated $0.133 per share are payable on January 15, 2016, to shareholders of record date as on December 31. Full Article
BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment says has increased operating line of credit to $90 mln
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp provides shareholders with update on its operating line of credit, investment portfolio size and average interest rate on its investments