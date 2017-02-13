Fidessa Group PLC (FDSA.L)

Edition:
2,270.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,270.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
48,019
52-wk High
2,675.00
52-wk Low
2,020.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fidessa says FY pretax profit up 25 pct to 48.8 mln stg
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Fidessa Group Plc : Says preliminary results for year ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says 64 pct of total revenue accounted for outside of Europe, with 73 pct denominated in non-sterling currency. . Says good international spread providing stability against uncertainty following Brexit vote and U.S. election. . Says solid revenue growth across all regions. . Says recurring revenue representing 87 pct of total revenue. . Says strong cash generation, with 95.2 mln stg cash balance after dividend payments of 32.5 mln stg. . Says final and special dividends declared, bringing total 2016 payout to 92.5 pence per share. . Says expect headwind seen in 2016 as a result of consolidations and closures within our customer base will now start to reduce. . Says continue to believe that we are well positioned to benefit from opportunities that will arise in markets as a result of regulatory and structural change . Says revenue of 331.9 mln stg which represents growth on a reported basis of 12 pct (2015: 295.5 mln stg and 7 pct growth) . Says on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of 3 pct compares with 4 pct in 2015. . Says recurring revenue of 287.8 mln stg grew 14 pct and represents 87 pct of total revenue (2015: 252.5 mln stg, 85 pct of total revenue). . Says revenue for sell-side business of 308.9 mln stg grew 13 pct (2015: 273.6 mln stg and 4 pct growth).  Full Article

Fidessa says there is a degree of uncertainty as a result of Brexit
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Fidessa Group Plc : Interim dividend up 9 percent to 14.3 penceper share . Says for six months to 30th june 2016, fidessa achieved revenue of £158.3 million, represents growth on a reported basis of 9% . Says h1 recurring revenue of £136.4 million grew 8% and represents 86% of total revenue . Says h1 diluted earnings per share have increased by 9% to 40.9 pence . Says fidessa continues to believe that it will benefit from opportunities that will arise as a result of changes in regulation . Says fidessa expects that 2016 constant currency growth will be around levels that it has seen in first half . Says on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of 4% compares with 3% growth for six months ended 30th june 2015 . Says h1 revenue for sell-side business grew 9% and for buy-side business grew 5% . Says h1 derivatives revenue of £18.9 million grew 30% . Says total h1 operating expenses for six months ended 30 th june 2016 grew 8% to £136.5 million . Says h1 operating profit has increased 15% to £22.0 million . Says closed H1 with a cash balance of £66.9 million (2015: 61.6 mln stg) and no debt .Says Fidessa continues to see structural and regulatory drivers within market, there is a degree of uncertainty as a result of brexit.  Full Article

Fidessa Group PLC announces final dividend
Monday, 15 Feb 2016 

Fidessa Group PLC:Says ordinary dividend for the year has increased 1 pct. to 38.5 pence (2014: 38.1 pence).Says final dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be 25.4 pence and payable on June 10, 2016 to shareholders on register on May 13, 2016, with ex-dividend date of May 12, 2016.  Full Article

