Fenerbahce Futbol AS (FENER.IS)

Fenerbahce Q1 net profit rises to 25.7 million lira

Oct 11 (Reuters) - FENERBAHCE FUTBOL AS ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 174.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 99.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 25.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 7.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Fenerbahce proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend

Fenerbahce Futbol AS :Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.

Fenerbahce Futbol FY 2015 net loss shrinks to 116.5 mln lira

Fenerbahce Futbol AS : FY 2015 revenue of 548.2 million lira ($184.85 million)versus 317.6 million lira year ago .FY 2015 net loss of 116.5 million lira versus loss of 181.2 million lira year ago.

Fenerbahce Futbol AS To increase capital to 29 million turkish lira

Fenerbahce Futbol AS:To increase capital to 29 million turkish lira from 25 million turkish lira through private placement.

Fenerbahce Futbol AS starts IPO process of Fenerbahce Spor unit

Fenerbahce Futbol AS:Has started work on IPO of unit Fenerbahce Spor Urunleri.

Fenerbahce Futbol AS says UEFA starts investigation in the company and freezes UEFA incomes temporarily

Fenerbahce Futbol AS:UEFA Club Financial Control Body starts investigation in the company about financial fair play (in respect of the Break Even) rules and temporarily freezes UEFA incomes until end of the investigation.