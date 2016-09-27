Ferguson Plc (FERG.L)

Wolseley Plc : Final dividend 66.72 penceper share . Total dividend 100 penceper share . FY revenue 4.2 pct ahead of last year at constant exchange rates, including like-for-like growth of 2.4 pct . Gross margin of 28.3 pct, 0.3 pct ahead of last year . Demand across our markets remains mixed, with some uncertainty in economic outlook . Expect to incur restructuring charges of about 100 mln stg of which 70 mln stg is cash . Closure of around 80 branches and one distribution centre in the UK unit is expected to lead to up to 800 job losses . Like-For-Like revenue growth in new financial year has been 1.5 per cent for group and 4.5 per cent in U.S. . Changes in foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 552 mln stg, trading profit by 46 mln stg and net debt by 149 mln stg . Net debt of 936 mln stg (2015: 805 mln stg) after 538 mln stg of dividends and share buybacks . Record trading profit of 917 mln stg . Demand across our markets remains mixed, with some uncertainty in economic outlook - CEO . Confident that Wolseley will make further progress in year ahead . Are confident that Wolseley will make further progress in year ahead - CEO .Transformation will take two to three years and is expected to generate 25 mln stg to 30 mln stg of annualised cost savings when complete.