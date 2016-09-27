Edition:
United Kingdom

Ferguson Plc (FERG.L)

FERG.L on London Stock Exchange

5,350.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
5,350.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
784,957
52-wk High
5,355.00
52-wk Low
4,139.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wolseley to close 80 branches, one distribution centre in UK
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Wolseley Plc : Final dividend 66.72 penceper share . Total dividend 100 penceper share . FY revenue 4.2 pct ahead of last year at constant exchange rates, including like-for-like growth of 2.4 pct . Gross margin of 28.3 pct, 0.3 pct ahead of last year . Demand across our markets remains mixed, with some uncertainty in economic outlook . Expect to incur restructuring charges of about 100 mln stg of which 70 mln stg is cash . Closure of around 80 branches and one distribution centre in the UK unit is expected to lead to up to 800 job losses . Like-For-Like revenue growth in new financial year has been 1.5 per cent for group and 4.5 per cent in U.S. . Changes in foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 552 mln stg, trading profit by 46 mln stg and net debt by 149 mln stg . Net debt of 936 mln stg (2015: 805 mln stg) after 538 mln stg of dividends and share buybacks . Record trading profit of 917 mln stg . Demand across our markets remains mixed, with some uncertainty in economic outlook - CEO . Confident that Wolseley will make further progress in year ahead . Are confident that Wolseley will make further progress in year ahead - CEO .Transformation will take two to three years and is expected to generate 25 mln stg to 30 mln stg of annualised cost savings when complete.  Full Article

Wolseley Plc announces CEO and CFO succession
Monday, 18 Jan 2016 

Wolseley Plc:Says that Ian Meakins, chief executive officer (CEO) expects to retire on Aug. 31, 2016.Says that John Martin, who joined Wolseley in 2010 as chief financial officer (CFO), will succeed Ian as CEO.Says appointment of Simon Nicholls as CFO.  Full Article

Wolseley Plc says final ordinary dividend of 60.5 pence per share will be paid on 3 December
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 

Wolseley Plc:Final ordinary dividend of 60.5 pence per share will be paid on 3 December 2015.  Full Article

Ferguson Plc News

Earnings vs. Estimates

