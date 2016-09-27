Ferguson Plc (FERG.L)
5,350.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
5,350.00
--
--
--
--
784,957
5,355.00
4,139.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Wolseley to close 80 branches, one distribution centre in UK
Wolseley Plc
Wolseley Plc announces CEO and CFO succession
Wolseley Plc:Says that Ian Meakins, chief executive officer (CEO) expects to retire on Aug. 31, 2016.Says that John Martin, who joined Wolseley in 2010 as chief financial officer (CFO), will succeed Ian as CEO.Says appointment of Simon Nicholls as CFO. Full Article
Wolseley Plc says final ordinary dividend of 60.5 pence per share will be paid on 3 December
Wolseley Plc:Final ordinary dividend of 60.5 pence per share will be paid on 3 December 2015. Full Article
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De