Fortress Income Fund Ltd (FFAJ.J)

FFAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,721.00ZAc
2:23pm BST
Change (% chg)

6.00 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
1,715.00
Open
1,716.00
Day's High
1,721.00
Day's Low
1,703.00
Volume
871,578
Avg. Vol
2,358,377
52-wk High
1,894.00
52-wk Low
1,501.00

Lodestone says in deal talks with Fortress Income Fund
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Lodestone REIT Ltd :Boards of Lodestone and Fortress are in discussion and Lodestone will update shareholders whenever appropriate.  Full Article

BRIEF-Fortress says Vuso Majija appointed executive director

* Wiko Serfontein resigned as executive director, Vuso Majija has been appointed as an executive director with effect from 15 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

