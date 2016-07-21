Fortress Income Fund Ltd (FFAJ.J)
FFAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,721.00ZAc
2:23pm BST
1,721.00ZAc
2:23pm BST
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+0.35%)
6.00 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
1,715.00
1,715.00
Open
1,716.00
1,716.00
Day's High
1,721.00
1,721.00
Day's Low
1,703.00
1,703.00
Volume
871,578
871,578
Avg. Vol
2,358,377
2,358,377
52-wk High
1,894.00
1,894.00
52-wk Low
1,501.00
1,501.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lodestone says in deal talks with Fortress Income Fund
Lodestone REIT Ltd
BRIEF-Fortress says Vuso Majija appointed executive director
* Wiko Serfontein resigned as executive director, Vuso Majija has been appointed as an executive director with effect from 15 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)