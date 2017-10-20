Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Performance Sports Group Ltd
Fairfax says Bill Gregson to be appointed chairman of Golf Town
Fairfax Financial Holdings : Fairfax Financial Holdings - Effective on closing of acquisition of Golf Town, Bill Gregson to be appointed chairman of Golf Town .Fairfax Financial Holdings - Effective on closing of acquisition of Golf Town, Chad Mckinnon will be appointed president of Golf Town. Full Article
Blackberry says Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for some of its debentures
Blackberry Ltd
Fairfax to acquire 80 pct interest in Indonesian insurer
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd:Says that it will divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for 214.9 billion Indian rupees. Full Article
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd announces bought deal financing
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:Announces C$735,000,000 bought deal financing.Underwriters agreed to buy on bought deal basis 1 million subordinate voting shares at C$735.00 per subordinate voting share.To use proceeds of offering towards funding acquisitions of shares of eurolife erb insurance group holdings s.a.To also use proceeds of offering towards funding acquisition of shares of icici lombard general insurance company limited. Full Article
BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities regulatory authorities