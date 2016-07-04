Edition:
United Kingdom

FFP SA (FFPP.PA)

FFPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

102.95EUR
3:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€102.95
Open
€103.50
Day's High
€103.50
Day's Low
€102.55
Volume
5,173
Avg. Vol
8,216
52-wk High
€108.40
52-wk Low
€61.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FFP is taking an equity stake in Tikehau Capital
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

FFP S.A. : FFP is investing 70 million euros ($77.95 million) as part of the 510 million euros share capital increases carried out by the Tikehau Capital group .FFP is taking an equity stake in Tikehau Capital.  Full Article

FFP decided to propose a dividend of 1.60 euros per share
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

FFP SA:Decided to propose a dividend of 1.60 euros per share.  Full Article

FFP opens a subsidiary in London‍​
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

FFP SA:FFP opening a subsidiary in London.Its chairman and CEO is Frederic Banzet, senior partner at FFP and member of FFP's senior management team.Has set up a wholly-owned UK subsidiary called FFP Investment UK Ltd.  Full Article

FFP to dispose of 22.4 pct stake in Holding Reinier
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 

FFP SA:Will take part of a capital reduction for around half of its 22.4 pct stake in Holding Reinier.Should receive 45 million euros and have its stake in Holding Reinier reduced to 12.6 pct.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

FFP SA News

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on September 13

Sept 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

» More FFPP.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials