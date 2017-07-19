FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)
108.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
108.00
--
--
--
--
1,831,271
154.50
99.18
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's CMA says Firstgroup and MTR offered to cap fares on London, Exeter route
July 19 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::Firstgroup and MTR have now offered to cap unregulated fares between London and Exeter on both South Western and GWR Services.Reasonable grounds for believing that proposals might be acceptable to remedy the competition concerns on both London-Exeter rail services.Has until 20 September 2017 to consider whether to accept the undertakings, although it may decide to extend this deadline to 15 November 2017. Full Article
