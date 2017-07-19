FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's CMA says Firstgroup and MTR offered to cap fares on London, Exeter route

July 19 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::Firstgroup and MTR have now offered to cap unregulated fares between London and Exeter on both South Western and GWR Services.Reasonable grounds for believing that proposals might be acceptable to remedy the competition concerns on both London-Exeter rail services.Has until 20 September 2017 to consider whether to accept the undertakings, although it may decide to extend this deadline to 15 November 2017.

Firstgroup says disappointed not to have been awarded East Anglia Rail contract

Firstgroup Plc :Disappointed not to have been awarded East Anglia Rail franchise after submitting bid.

Firstgroup sticks to FY outlook, says too soon to judge Brexit impact

Firstgroup Plc : Trading performance as outlined at recent full year results in june has continued during q1 . Group revenue in q1 decreased by 1.4% in constant currency, with revenue growth in first student, first transit and first rail offset by decreases in first bus and greyhound . No change to overall outlook for current year, recognising that degree to which potential net currency benefits as a result of our significant us dollar based businesses will be offset by a more challenging macroeconomic outlook for our uk businesses is uncertain .Too soon to judge overall effect of eu referendum decision on group..

Firstgroup forms JV with MTR Corp to bid for South Western Rail franchise

Firstgroup Plc : Statement re South Western Rail franchise competition . MTR Corporation (UK) will join group in a joint venture to bid for South Western Rail franchise, following assent of department for transport .MTR Corporation (UK) will take a 30 pct stake in joint venture.

Firstgroup sees significant growth in cash generation in coming year

Firstgroup Plc : Operating profit maintained . Solid progress made in year to position group for future growth and higher returns . Fy underlying 1 revenue broadly flat. Reported revenue decreased by 13.8% due to changes in rail portfolio . Adjusted 2 operating profit in line with prior year, and adjusted 2 eps increased by 5.1% . Fy adjusted profit before tax £168.3m .Expect to deliver a significant increase in net cash generation for first time since we launched our transformation of group in 2013..