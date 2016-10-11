Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA)

Fibria Celulose SA : Said on Monday its board of directors approved an issue of export credit notes to back fund raising via distribution of agribusiness credit receivable certificates in a total amount of up to 1.70 billion Brazilian reais ($527.8 million) .The agribusiness credit receivable certificates to be issued by Eco Securitizadora de Direitos Creditorios do Agronegocio SA.

Fibria Celulose SA:Says that due to corporate operation involving Baker Tilly Brasil Auditores Independentes S/S (Baker Tilly) and BDO RCS Auditores Independentes S/S (BDO), BDO will become company's independent auditor as of Q1.Says that its board has approved issuance of export credit notes, to back fund raising through public distribution of Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables, to be issued by Eco Securitizadora de Direitos Creditorios do Agronegocio SA, in a total amount of up to 1.35 billion Brazilian reais.