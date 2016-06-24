Edition:
United Kingdom

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (FIBRAPL14.MX)

FIBRAPL14.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

36.05MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.19 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
$35.86
Open
$37.52
Day's High
$37.52
Day's Low
$35.74
Volume
347,603
Avg. Vol
788,911
52-wk High
$39.60
52-wk Low
$26.89

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FIBRA Prologis buys logistics property for $16.6 mln
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (FIBRA Prologis) :Said on Thursday bought a fully occupied logistics property of 231,500 square feet for a total consideration of $16.6 million.  Full Article

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV declares quarterly cash distribution
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV:Declares cash distribution of 300.7 million pesos or 0.4739 pesos per certificate for the quarter ended March 31.Sets payment date to May 11, ex-dividend date to May 6, registry date to May 10.  Full Article

Prologis Property Mexico sells property in Guadalajara
Tuesday, 1 Dec 2015 

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV:Completes sale of a 340,000 square foot property in Guadalajara to its current tenant.Net cash proceeds from the sale will be used for the partial repayment of the line of credit.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV News

BRIEF-Fibra Prologis reports no business disruption from Mexico City earthquake

* Fibra Prologis reports no business disruption from Mexico City earthquake

» More FIBRAPL14.MX News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials