Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (FIBRAPL14.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FIBRA Prologis buys logistics property for $16.6 mln

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (FIBRA Prologis) :Said on Thursday bought a fully occupied logistics property of 231,500 square feet for a total consideration of $16.6 million.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV declares quarterly cash distribution

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV:Declares cash distribution of 300.7 million pesos or 0.4739 pesos per certificate for the quarter ended March 31.Sets payment date to May 11, ex-dividend date to May 6, registry date to May 10.

Prologis Property Mexico sells property in Guadalajara

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV:Completes sale of a 340,000 square foot property in Guadalajara to its current tenant.Net cash proceeds from the sale will be used for the partial repayment of the line of credit.