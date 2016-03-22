Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV (FIHO12.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV to open Marriott International hotel in Queretaro, Mexico

Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV:To open AC hotel by Marriott International of 175 rooms in Queretaro, Mexico.

Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV develops hotel in Jalisco

Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV:To develop a 143-room hotel in commercial center La Isla Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.Hotel will be operated by Grupo Posadas.Sees total investment value at 150 million pesos.Opening is planned together with the opening of the commercial center, at the end of 2016 or the beginning of 2017.

Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV opens 134-room hotel in Mexico

Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV:Opens new hotel Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Villahermosa with 134 rooms.

Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana buys Cencali Villahermosa hotel

Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV:Buys the Cencali Villahermosa hotel to be converted to the Fiesta Inn Villahermosa hotel.The hotel with 159 select-service rooms will be operated by Grupo Posadas.The total investment in the Fiesta Inn Villahermosa Cencali hotel including land for the additional hotel is 295 million pesos.

Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana buys Fiesta Americana Monterrey hotel

Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV:Announces the acquisition of the Fiesta Americana Monterrey hotel inside the Pabellon M1 mixed use complex.The hotel with 177 full-service rooms will be operated by Grupo Posadas.The total investment in the hotel is 425,000,000 pesos.