Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FIHu.TO)

Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
Fairfax India Holdings Corp
Fairfax India Holdings intends to make normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares
Fairfax India Holdings
Fairfax India says Jennifer Allen to be CFO
Fairfax India Holdings Corp
Fairfax India to buy stake in Privi Organics for about INR 3.7 bln
Fairfax India Holdings Corp
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd:Says that it will divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for 214.9 billion Indian rupees. Full Article
Fairfax India Holdings Corp to acquire 45% of ADI Finechem Limited and to make an open offer for an additional 26% of ADI Finechem Limited
Fairfax India Holdings Corp:To acquire 45% of ADI Finechem Limited and to make an open offer for an additional 26% of ADI Finechem Limited.Says to acquire approximately 45% of the outstanding shares of Adi at a price per share of inr 212 per share.Says deal for total consideration of approximately inr 1.3 billion.Following investment by Fairfax India Adi will continue to operate independently under current chairman and managing director. Full Article
BRIEF-Toronto Stock Exchange accepts Fairfax India notice to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares
* Fairfax India Holdings - Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: