Edition:
United Kingdom

Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)

FISO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

41.10INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs40.95
Open
Rs40.95
Day's High
Rs41.70
Day's Low
Rs40.85
Volume
1,877,698
Avg. Vol
3,236,947
52-wk High
Rs49.25
52-wk Low
Rs30.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Firstsource Solutions June-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Firstsource Solutions Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 733.6 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 8.94 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 528.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income from operations was 7.41 billion rupees .Employee strength is 24,148 as of June 30, 2016, addition of 262 employees in the quarter..  Full Article

Firstsource Solutions completes acquisition of ISGN's business process outsourcing division
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Firstsource Solutions Ltd : Firstsource completes acquisition of isgn's business process outsourcing division .  Full Article

Firstsource Solutions March-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Firstsource Solutions Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 796.7 million rupees; consol total income from operations 8.73 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Firstsource Solutions Ltd News

» More FISO.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials