Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)

Firstsource Solutions Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 733.6 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 8.94 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 528.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income from operations was 7.41 billion rupees .Employee strength is 24,148 as of June 30, 2016, addition of 262 employees in the quarter..