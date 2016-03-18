Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMSAUBD.MX)
FMSAUBD.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
169.50MXN
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$169.44
Open
$172.23
Day's High
$172.75
Day's Low
$168.51
Volume
1,831,169
Avg. Vol
2,347,696
52-wk High
$184.10
52-wk Low
$150.11
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV successfully places bonds for 1 bln pesos
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV:Successfully placed bonds in euros on the international market worth 1 billion Mexican pesos for seven years and spread of 155 basis points with reference to mid-swap, reaching a bond yield of 1.824 pct.Standard & Poor's awarded the issue with A- rating.Fitch Ratings awarded the issue with A rating.To use obtained funds for general corporate purposes and to improve the financing costs for the company. Full Article
Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 percent of Heineken for 2.5 billion euros
MEXICO CITY Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it had sold a stake of 5.24 percent in Heineken, the world's second largest brewer for some 2.5 billion euros (2.21 billion pounds).