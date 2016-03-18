Edition:
United Kingdom

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMSAUBD.MX)

FMSAUBD.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

169.50MXN
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$169.44
Open
$172.23
Day's High
$172.75
Day's Low
$168.51
Volume
1,831,169
Avg. Vol
2,347,696
52-wk High
$184.10
52-wk Low
$150.11

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV successfully places bonds for 1 bln pesos
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV:Successfully placed bonds in euros on the international market worth 1 billion Mexican pesos for seven years and spread of 155 basis points with reference to mid-swap, reaching a bond yield of 1.824 pct.Standard & Poor's awarded the issue with A- rating.Fitch Ratings awarded the issue with A rating.To use obtained funds for general corporate purposes and to improve the financing costs for the company.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV News

Photo

Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 percent of Heineken for 2.5 billion euros

MEXICO CITY Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it had sold a stake of 5.24 percent in Heineken, the world's second largest brewer for some 2.5 billion euros (2.21 billion pounds).

» More FMSAUBD.MX News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials