Fnac Darty SA (FNAC.PA)

FNAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

81.18EUR
3:33pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.18 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€81.00
Open
€81.00
Day's High
€81.31
Day's Low
€80.90
Volume
21,500
Avg. Vol
32,470
52-wk High
€83.99
52-wk Low
€55.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fnac Darty Q3 revenue at ‍​1.79 billion euros, up 6 pct
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.79 BILLION, UP 6 PERCENT.CONFIRMS END 2018 SYNERGIES OBJECTIVE OF EUR 130 MILLION.SAYS AT LEAST 60 PERCENT OF EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES TO BE GENERATED BY END 2017.SAYS AS OF END SEPT, PRACTICALLY ACHIEVED TARGET OF 50 STORE OPENINGS IN 2017.SAYS SPAIN SHOWS GOOD LEVEL OF SALES, DESPITE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF BARCELONA ATTACKS.ON SPAIN: IN COMING QUARTERS, LEVEL OF VISIBILITY IS LOWER DUE TO POLITICAL CONTEXT.  Full Article

Fnac Darty to open second shop in Morocco on Nov 2‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::TO OPEN ITS 2ND SHOP IN MOROCCO ON NOV 2‍​.  Full Article

Fnac Darty ‍appoints Jean-Brieuc Le Trinier as group CFO and general secretary​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::‍APPOINTS JEAN-BRIEUC LE TRINIER AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND GENERAL SECRETARY​.  Full Article

Groupe Fnac completes 650 million euro senior bond issue
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Groupe Fnac SA : Said on Wednesday it has completed its 650 million euro ($729.2 million) senior bond issue maturing 2023 . The annual interest rate was set at 3.25 pct, below the initial price range .The transaction drew interest from more than 300 European investors and was heavily oversubscribed.  Full Article

Groupe FNAC launches 650 million euros senior notes offering
Monday, 19 Sep 2016 

Groupe Fnac Sa :Groupe FNAC launches 650 million euros senior notes offering.  Full Article

Fnac sees shares over Darty deal trade on Euronext Paris around Aug 2
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Groupe Fnac SA : Statement re offer for Darty Plc . Darty shareholders who made valid elections for new Fnac shares have had such elections satisfied in full .Expected that all relevant new Fnac shares to be issued to those electing Darty shareholders will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on or around 2 Aug.  Full Article

Fnac H1 net loss group share widens to 76 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Groupe Fnac SA : H1 current operating loss 29 million euros ($32.12 million) versus loss of 23 million euros year ago . H1 net loss group share 76 million euros versus loss of 43 million euros year ago .Sales growth driven by France (+1.6 pct) increase in current operating income and free cash flow.  Full Article

Darty announces board shake-up
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Darty Plc : As Groupe Fnac's offer has become unconditional, 7 non-executive Darty directors' appointments have been terminated with immediate effect .Darty further wishes to announce the appointment of 3 new directors.  Full Article

Groupe Fnac says Darty offer declared unconditional
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Groupe Fnac SA : Statement re offer for Darty Plc . Darty offer declared unconditional in all respects and notice of cancellation of listing . Intended that Darty makes an application to Euronext Paris in respect of cancellation of listing and trading of its shares on Euronext Paris .As at 11.12 a.m. London time on July 19, Fnac had received valid acceptances of about 62.67 pct Darty share capital.  Full Article

Groupe FNAC comments on French Competition Authority decision
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Groupe Fnac SA : Authority will require FNAC to sell five existing stores and one additional store yet to be opened . Statement re offer for Darty Plc ."is pleased that French Competition Authority has today announced that it has determined to clear its proposed acquisition of Darty".  Full Article

