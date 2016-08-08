Edition:
Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO)

100.95CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.37 (+0.37%)
$100.58
$100.28
$101.12
$100.24
299,409
445,586
$104.00
$71.44

Franco-Nevada reports Q2 EPS $0.24
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Franco Nevada Corp : Franco-Nevada reports record Q2 2016 results . Q2 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.9 million . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $149.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share $0.24 . Qtrly revenues $150.9 million versus $109.4 million .Qtrly production 112,787 GEOS versus 83,040 GEOS last year.  Full Article

Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada .3.6 million subscription receipts of co previously issued to Franco-Nevada Corporation have converted into an equal number of units of co.  Full Article

Franco-Nevada closes $920 mln bought deal financing
Friday, 19 Feb 2016 

Franco-Nevada Corp:Closing of its previously announced public offering of 19.2 mln common shares priced at $47.85/shr.  Full Article

Franco-Nevada to acquire a Precious Metals Stream from Glencore for US$500 Million
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Franco-Nevada:Says its unit Franco-Nevada (Barbados) Corporation has agreed to acquire a precious metals stream with reference to production from the Antapaccay mine for US$500 million.Antapaccay mine is located in Southern Peru and is wholly-owned and operated by Glencore plc and its subsidiaries.  Full Article

Franco-Nevada Corp declares quarterly dividend
Wednesday, 11 Nov 2015 

Franco-Nevada Corp:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share.Dividend will be paid on December 17, 2015 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2015.  Full Article

Cautious investors still favouring gold royalty companies over miners

LONDON Investors in precious metals are opting for streaming and royalty companies over pure gold and silver miners this year despite a rise in metal prices, as producers struggle to win confidence in their ability to capitalise on the rally.

