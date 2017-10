Finolex Cables Ltd (FNXC.NS)

Finolex Cables Ltd : June-quarter net profit 671.8 million rupees; net sales 5.93 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 488.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.06 billion rupees .

Finolex Cables Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 831.8 million rupees versus net profit of 468.5 million rupees year ago . India's Finolex Cables Ltd says March-quarter net sales 6.76 billion rupees versus 6.54 billion rupees year ago . Recommended final dividend of 2.50 rupees per share . Operations of co's jointly controlled entity Finolex j-power systems coninue to be under stress .