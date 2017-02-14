Edition:
United Kingdom

Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)

FOHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.15INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.30 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs144.85
Open
Rs145.50
Day's High
Rs147.10
Day's Low
Rs144.00
Volume
1,982,380
Avg. Vol
7,273,642
52-wk High
Rs228.95
52-wk Low
Rs125.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fortis Healthcare posts Dec-qtr consol profit
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : Consol dec quarter net profit 4.53 billion rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 11.33 billion rupees .Consol net loss in Dec quarter last year was 291.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 10.27 billion rupees.  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare approves demerger of diagnostics business
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : Approves demerger of its diagnostics business into a separate listed company through a composite scheme of arrangement . Demerger to be followed by SRL being merged with Fortis Malar as integral part of same composite scheme . To pay lumpsum cash consideration of INR 430 million to FMHL for buying hospitals by way of slump sale . Appointed date for slump sale, demerger and merger is opening of business on January 1, 2017 . Name of Fortis Malar to be subsequently changed to SRL Ltd and co is proposed to be listed on NSE, in addition to current BSE listing . Fortis Malar would issue and allot to shareholders of Fortis Healthcare 0.98 equity shares of 10 each held in Fortis Healthcare .  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare India gets in-principle approval to demerge diagnostic buisness
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Fortis Healthcare India : In-principle approval to demerge diagnostic buisness . Approved enabling fund raising option up to INR 50 billion .  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare India June-qtr consol profit falls 74 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 252.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol total income from ops 11.21 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 1.70 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 974 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.34 billion rupees .  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare says demerger of diagnostic business is being evaluated
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Fortis set to demerge srl diagnostic in a separate entity in next 2-3 weeks." . Board has decided to assess and evaluate a demerger of diagnostics business of co in addition to other options . Demerger of diagnostics business is still being evaluated and no firm decision has been approved by board till date .  Full Article

Fortis Healthcare to evaluate demerger of diagnostics business of CO
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : Decided to assess and evaluate a demerger of diagnostics business of company in addition to other options that may be available .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Fortis Healthcare Ltd News

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising

* Gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising Source text: http://bit.ly/2frjPi0 Further company coverage:

» More FOHE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials