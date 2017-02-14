Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fortis Healthcare posts Dec-qtr consol profit

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : Consol dec quarter net profit 4.53 billion rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 11.33 billion rupees .Consol net loss in Dec quarter last year was 291.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 10.27 billion rupees.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : Approves demerger of its diagnostics business into a separate listed company through a composite scheme of arrangement . Demerger to be followed by SRL being merged with Fortis Malar as integral part of same composite scheme . To pay lumpsum cash consideration of INR 430 million to FMHL for buying hospitals by way of slump sale . Appointed date for slump sale, demerger and merger is opening of business on January 1, 2017 . Name of Fortis Malar to be subsequently changed to SRL Ltd and co is proposed to be listed on NSE, in addition to current BSE listing . Fortis Malar would issue and allot to shareholders of Fortis Healthcare 0.98 equity shares of 10 each held in Fortis Healthcare .

Fortis Healthcare India : In-principle approval to demerge diagnostic buisness . Approved enabling fund raising option up to INR 50 billion .

Fortis Healthcare India June-qtr consol profit falls 74 pct

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 252.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol total income from ops 11.21 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 1.70 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 974 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.34 billion rupees .

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Fortis set to demerge srl diagnostic in a separate entity in next 2-3 weeks." . Board has decided to assess and evaluate a demerger of diagnostics business of co in addition to other options . Demerger of diagnostics business is still being evaluated and no firm decision has been approved by board till date .

Fortis Healthcare Ltd : Decided to assess and evaluate a demerger of diagnostics business of company in addition to other options that may be available .