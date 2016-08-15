Edition:
Forterra PLC (FORT.L)

FORT.L on London Stock Exchange

300.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
300.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
605,502
52-wk High
307.48
52-wk Low
167.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Forterra says has applied to list its common stock on NAsdaq
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Forterra Plc : Says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “FRTA” following its U.S. IPO - sec filing Source (http://bit.ly/2bxupoE) Further company coverage: [FORT.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

