Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPEG.DE)
41.12EUR
4:35pm BST
€-2.28 (-5.25%)
€43.40
€41.30
€42.06
€39.65
147,393
33,620
€44.80
€33.37
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fuchs Petrolub slightly adjusts FY earnings forecast
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Fuchs Petrolub SE
Fuchs Petrolub sees sales, earnings rising further in 2017
Fuchs Petrolub SE
Fuchs Petrolub says acquires U.S. industrial oils specialist Ultrachem
Fuchs Petrolub
Fuchs Petrolub H1 EBIT up at 183 mln euros
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Fuchs Petrolub acquires white oils and food machinery lubricants business from Chevron
Fuchs Petrolub SE:Acquires white oils and food machinery lubricants business from Chevron.Parties expect the transaction will be effective June 1, 2016. Full Article
Fuchs Petrolub confirms FY 2016 outlook
Fuchs Petrolub SE:Increases sales revenues and earnings - outlook for FY 2016 remains unchanged.In terms of EBIT, the Group is forecasting an increase between 3 percent and 7 percent for FY 2016. Full Article
Fuchs Petrolub comments on FY 2016 outlook
Fuchs Petrolub SE:In FY 2016 expects sales revenues to grow in range of 7 pct to 11 pct before currency effects.Anticipates an EBIT growth of between 3 pct and 7 pct in FY 2016.FY 2015 reported revenue 2.08 billion euros.FY 2015 reported EBIT 342.2 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 2.27 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Fuchs Petrolub SE to propose FY 2015 dividend, comments on FY 2016 outlook
Fuchs Petrolub SE:Dividend proposal for FY 2015: +7 pct to 0.82 euros per preference share.Anticipates further increases to both sales revenues and earnings in all regions for FY 2016. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 24
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 24 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday: