BBVA Banco Frances SA (FRA.BA)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded BBVA Banco Frances, S.A.'s (BBVA Frances) Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B' and its Support Rating to '4' from '5'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's standalone Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The upgrades are based on Fitch's opinion that BBVA Frances' shareholder support has improved. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SUP