Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)

Fresnillo says Q3 silver production up 6.7 pct

Fresnillo Plc : production report for three months ended 30 september 2016 . Says quarterly silver production of 11.8 moz (including silverstream), up 6.7 pct versus. 3Q15 mainly due to start-up of phase 1 of San Julián . Says quarterly silver production down 9.4 pct versus 2Q16 mainly due to expected lower ore grades and lower recovery rate at Saucito . Says year to date silver production of 37.0 moz (including silverstream), up 6.3 pct on same period of 2015 . Quarterly gold production of 220 koz, up 20.9 pct versus. 3Q15, due to higher volumes processed and higher ore grades at Herradura and Noche Buena . Says year to date gold production of 667 koz, up 22.3 pct on same period of 2015 . Says milling facility at San Julián is processing ore and leaching plant has been operating normally since august . Says phase 2 commissioning now expected 2q17 due to external factors . Says on track to achieve our recently raised full year gold guidance of 850-870 koz and our full year silver guidance of 49-51 moz . Says we remain on track to meet our full year production guidance of 850-870 koz gold and 49-51 moz of silver .Says recently volumes processed have come under pressure as a result of some equipment availability and personnel issues.

Fresnillo says San Julián facility operating normally for a week

Fresnillo Plc :Milling facility at San Julián (Phase 1) has been processing ore and leaching plant operating normally for a week.

Fresnillo CEO Alvidrez says silver price has bottomed

Fresnillo Plc : Ceo alvidrez says "we have hit the bottom for silver price" . Ceo alvidrez says silver prices could continue at these levels for the rest of the year . Ceo alvidrez says still sees 2016 global silver production growth slightly lower to flat despite higher prices . Ceo alvidrez says at current prices, co would expect a stronger h2 result than h1 . Ceo alvidrez says currently expects 2017 capex of about $700 million Further company coverage: [FRES.L] (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Fresnillo says H1 EBITDA of $474 mln

Fresnillo Plc : Interim dividend 0.086 usdper share . Maintain contingency plan which was put in place at beginning of year . H1 ebitda $474.0 million versus $317.9 million year ago up 49.1 percent .H1 total revenues increased 17.9% half on half to us$886.9 million.

Fresnillo ups FY gold production forecast to 850-870 thousand ounces

Fresnillo Plc : Says quarterly gold production down 5.3% versus. 1Q16 . Says full year gold guidance raised to 850-870 koz from 775-790 koz . Says expect full year silver production at this mine to show an increase of around 6% compared to 2015 . Says looking ahead, we are today raising our gold production guidance for full year to 850-870 thousand ounces . Says qtrly and h1 silver production increased 9.4% and 5.8% respectively versus comparable periods of 2015; result of higher ore grades . Says production report for three months ended 30 june 2016 . Says quarterly silver production of 13.0 moz (including silverstream), up 14.5% versus. 2Q15 and up 6.3% versus. 1Q16 . Says first half silver production of 25.2 moz (including silverstream), up 6.1% versus. 1H15 . Says mainly due to increased ore processed at saucito and higher ore grades at ciénega . Says quarterly gold production of 218 koz, up 19.6% versus. 2Q15, and first half gold production of 448 koz, up 23.0% versus. 1H15 . Says full year silver production remains on track (49-51 moz, including silverstream) . Says our full year silver production guidance remains unchanged .Says remain on track to meet our silver production guidance of 49-51 million ounces.

Fresnillo confirms 2016 gold and silver production guidance

Fresnillo Plc : Announce that construction of San Julián project phase 1 has been completed on time and on budget. . Company confirms its guidance of 775-790 koz of gold and 49-51 moz of silver for 2016 . Higher than expected volumes produced at Saucito will compensate for shortfall production at San Julián .$515 million San Julián silver-gold project has an expected average production of 10.3 million ounces of silver and 44,000 ounces of gold per year once phase 2.

Fresnillo sees low double-digit pct risein 2016 silver production

Fresnillo Plc : Low double-digit percentage increase in silver production expected in 2016 (versus. 2015) -CEO .Expected Centauro extension project capex of us$110 million to produce additional 36 thousand ounces of gold with commissioning expected in 2018.

Fresnillo Plc says does not expect material financial impact of Saucito mine

Fresnillo Plc:Incident at the Saucito mine.Note statement published by PROFEPA ( Mexican Environmental Authority) in respect of an incident at Saucito mine on December 6.​‍ Incident occurred due to rupture of a pipeline while non-toxic solution was being pumped from beneficiation plant to tailings dam.Immediately informed authorities, who have concluded in their initial review that situation is of limited scale, and as a result operations have not been and will not be suspended.85 pct of affected area has already been remediated and company expects to conclude all remediation activities by Friday.​ Fresnillo does not expect any material financial impact or loss of production as a consequence of incident​.Investigation into reasons behind this incident is underway​.