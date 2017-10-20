Freshii Inc (FRII.TO)
FRII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.41
$5.41
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
132,148
132,148
52-wk High
$15.09
$15.09
52-wk Low
$5.28
$5.28
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up ahead of central bank's economic report
Sept 27 Canada's main stock exchange futures inched higher on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's economic progress report and as the United States prepares to outline a new tax plan.