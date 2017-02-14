Edition:
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (FROTO.IS)

FROTO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

49.50TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.56TL (+1.14%)
Prev Close
48.94TL
Open
49.00TL
Day's High
49.80TL
Day's Low
48.60TL
Volume
181,015
Avg. Vol
312,076
52-wk High
50.75TL
52-wk Low
27.42TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi sees 2017 production volume at 340,000 - 350,000 unit
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi As : Sees 2017 production volume 340,000 - 350,000 units . Sees 2017 CAPEX (fixed assets) at between 180 million euro ($190.26 million)- 200 million euro .Sees 2017 retail sales volume 105,000 - 115,000 units.  Full Article

Ford Otomotiv Q2 net profit jumps to 261.1 million lira
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS : Q2 net profit of 261.1 million lira ($87.39 million) versus 174.3 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 4.61 billion lira versus 3.96 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS signs 100 million euros loan from EIB
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS:100 Million euros loan agreement is signed with European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance upcoming R&D investments of vehicle development projects in the following 2 years.The loan is projected to be utilized in the first quarter of 2016.Indicative annual interest rate is around 1.28% excluding bank charges.  Full Article

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS News

BRIEF-Ford Otosan proposes dividend payment of net 0.9435 lira/shr

* SAID ON THURSDAY PROPOSED TO PAY DIVIDEND OF GROSS 1.11 LIRA NET 0.9435 LIRA PER SHARE

Earnings vs. Estimates

