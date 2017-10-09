Edition:
Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)

FRTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

518.20INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.35 (-2.51%)
Prev Close
Rs531.55
Open
Rs533.00
Day's High
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs515.70
Volume
218,952
Avg. Vol
951,053
52-wk High
Rs592.00
52-wk Low
Rs115.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)‍​
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd ::Says executed term sheet for acquisition of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ‍​.  Full Article

Future Retail Ltd News

BRIEF-Future Retail seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of equity shares worth up to 5 billion rupees on preferential allotment/private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2hYZ1ml Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

