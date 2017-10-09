Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)
FRTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
518.20INR
10:45am BST
518.20INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.35 (-2.51%)
Rs-13.35 (-2.51%)
Prev Close
Rs531.55
Rs531.55
Open
Rs533.00
Rs533.00
Day's High
Rs533.00
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs515.70
Rs515.70
Volume
218,952
218,952
Avg. Vol
951,053
951,053
52-wk High
Rs592.00
Rs592.00
52-wk Low
Rs115.45
Rs115.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd
BRIEF-Future Retail seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of equity shares worth up to 5 billion rupees on preferential allotment/private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2hYZ1ml Further company coverage: