FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)

Firstrand to not waive due diligence completion condition on Aldermore deal

Oct 16 (Reuters) - FIRSTRAND LTD::CONFIRMS IT WILL NOT WAIVE CONDITION ON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE, BUT CAN ELECT TO WAIVE CONDITION ON UNANIMOUS BOARD RECOMMENDATION​.

FirstRand ‍confirms it approached Aldermore on possible offer​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd :‍CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS MADE AN APPROACH TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE​.‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE.‍FIRSTRAND IS REQUIRED BY 10 NOVEMBER EITHER TO ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR ALDERMORE​ OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTED TO MAKE AN OFFER​.

Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc ::ALDERMORE GROUP PLC - STMNT RE SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT.‍RECENTLY RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FIRSTRAND LIMITED REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER​.ALDERMORE GROUP - ‍ALDERMORE AND FIRSTRAND ARE IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS ABOUT DETAILS OF POSSIBLE OFFER, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO A NUMBER OF STANDARD CONDITIONS​.ALDERMORE - ‍OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED OF CO AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE OF 313 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE IN CASH​.‍BOARD OF ALDERMORE HAS INDICATED TO FIRSTRAND THAT IT IS LIKELY TO RECOMMEND FIRM OFFER AT THIS LEVEL​.‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE OR AS TO TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE​.

S. Africa Competition Tribunal approves Firstrand acquisition of MMI's property letting enterprise

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal : Approved without conditions merger that will see Firstrand Bank acquire property letting enterprise from MMI Group.

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal approves Firstrand Life-MMI Group deal

Competition Tribunal : Approved without conditions Firstrand Life deal to acquire part of long-term insurance policy book of MMI Group . Approved without conditions merger whereby Petra Diamonds unit, Ekapa Minerals and Super Stone Mining formed JV.