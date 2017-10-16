Edition:
United Kingdom

FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)

FSRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,301.00ZAc
2:23pm BST
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
5,297.00
Open
5,293.00
Day's High
5,307.00
Day's Low
5,263.00
Volume
3,347,730
Avg. Vol
10,894,995
52-wk High
5,760.00
52-wk Low
4,325.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Firstrand to not waive due diligence completion condition on Aldermore deal
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - FIRSTRAND LTD::CONFIRMS IT WILL NOT WAIVE CONDITION ON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE, BUT CAN ELECT TO WAIVE CONDITION ON UNANIMOUS BOARD RECOMMENDATION​.  Full Article

FirstRand ‍confirms it approached Aldermore on possible offer​
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd :‍CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS MADE AN APPROACH TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE​.‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE.‍FIRSTRAND IS REQUIRED BY 10 NOVEMBER EITHER TO ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR ALDERMORE​ OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTED TO MAKE AN OFFER​.  Full Article

Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc ::ALDERMORE GROUP PLC - STMNT RE SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT.‍RECENTLY RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FIRSTRAND LIMITED REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER​.ALDERMORE GROUP - ‍ALDERMORE AND FIRSTRAND ARE IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS ABOUT DETAILS OF POSSIBLE OFFER, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO A NUMBER OF STANDARD CONDITIONS​.ALDERMORE - ‍OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED OF CO AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE OF 313 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE IN CASH​.‍BOARD OF ALDERMORE HAS INDICATED TO FIRSTRAND THAT IT IS LIKELY TO RECOMMEND FIRM OFFER AT THIS LEVEL​.‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE OR AS TO TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE​.  Full Article

S. Africa Competition Tribunal approves Firstrand acquisition of MMI's property letting enterprise
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal : Approved without conditions merger that will see Firstrand Bank acquire property letting enterprise from MMI Group (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal approves Firstrand Life-MMI Group deal
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Competition Tribunal : Approved without conditions Firstrand Life deal to acquire part of long-term insurance policy book of MMI Group . Approved without conditions merger whereby Petra Diamonds unit, Ekapa Minerals and Super Stone Mining formed JV (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

FirstRand Ltd News

BRIEF-Firstrand to not waive due diligence completion condition on Aldermore deal

* CONFIRMS IT WILL NOT WAIVE CONDITION ON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE, BUT CAN ELECT TO WAIVE CONDITION ON UNANIMOUS BOARD RECOMMENDATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More FSRJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials