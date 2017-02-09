Edition:
United Kingdom

FirstService Corp (FSV.TO)

FSV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

90.06CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
$90.17
Open
$91.00
Day's High
$91.15
Day's Low
$90.03
Volume
13,663
Avg. Vol
38,247
52-wk High
$91.15
52-wk Low
$52.28

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Firstservice declares 11% increase to quarterly cash dividend
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Firstservice Corp : Firstservice declares 11% increase to quarterly cash dividend .Firstservice Corp - declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.1225 per common share.  Full Article

Firstservice announces normal course issuer bid
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

FirstService Corp says - : TSX has accepted a notice filed by FirstService of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid .Normal course issuer bid for 3.1 million subordinate voting shares or about 10% of "public float" as of August 17, 2016.  Full Article

FirstService brands expands company-owned operations into New York and Connecticut
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

FirstService Corp : Added another franchise to firstservice brands co-owned operations through purchase of Paul Davis restoration of Fairfield and Westchester . Terms of transaction were not disclosed .Firstservice Brands expands company-owned operations into New York and Connecticut.  Full Article

Firstservice Q2 adjusted earnings $0.52/share
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Firstservice Corp : Firstservice reports strong second quarter results . Q2 revenue $385.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $382.2 million . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.35.  Full Article

FirstService Corporation acquires Century Fire Protection
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

FirstService Corporation:Has acquired Century Fire Protection.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.  Full Article

FirstService Corporation declares quarterly cash dividend with 10% increase to US$0.11
Tuesday, 9 Feb 2016 

FirstService Corporation:Declares quarterly cash dividend with 10% increase to US$0.11.Dividend is payable on April 7 to holders of Common Shares of record date as on March 31.  Full Article

FirstService Corporation declares quarterly dividend on common shares
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 

FirstService Corporation:Declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares of FirstService of US$0.10 per Common Share.The dividend is payable on January 7, 2016 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.  Full Article

FirstService Corp News

BRIEF-FirstService Corp says ‍FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc

* FirstService Corp - ‍ FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc; terms of transaction were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

