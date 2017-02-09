FirstService Corp (FSV.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Firstservice declares 11% increase to quarterly cash dividend
Firstservice Corp
Firstservice announces normal course issuer bid
FirstService Corp
FirstService brands expands company-owned operations into New York and Connecticut
FirstService Corp
Firstservice Q2 adjusted earnings $0.52/share
Firstservice Corp
FirstService Corporation acquires Century Fire Protection
FirstService Corporation:Has acquired Century Fire Protection.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Full Article
FirstService Corporation declares quarterly cash dividend with 10% increase to US$0.11
FirstService Corporation:Declares quarterly cash dividend with 10% increase to US$0.11.Dividend is payable on April 7 to holders of Common Shares of record date as on March 31. Full Article
FirstService Corporation declares quarterly dividend on common shares
FirstService Corporation:Declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares of FirstService of US$0.10 per Common Share.The dividend is payable on January 7, 2016 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-FirstService Corp says FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc
* FirstService Corp - FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc; terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: