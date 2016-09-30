Edition:
United Kingdom

Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ.TO)

FSZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.52CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
$14.60
Open
$14.60
Day's High
$14.60
Day's Low
$14.52
Volume
17,377
Avg. Vol
43,250
52-wk High
$15.20
52-wk Low
$11.56

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fiera capital makes offer to buy Charlemagne Capital Ltd
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Fiera Capital: Charlemagne capital shareholders will be entitled to receive 14 pence in cash in aggregate for each charlemagne capital share . Fiera Capital makes an offer to acquire London-based Charlemagne Capital Limited . Agreement reached on terms of recommended cash transaction comprising offer by co to buy entire share capital of charlemagne capital .Transaction would provide low single digit accretion to adjusted earnings per share in 2017 fiscal year.  Full Article

Fiera Capital Q2 earnings per share C$0.11
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Fiera Capital Corp : Fiera Capital reports strong second quarter 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.16 per share . AUM amounted to $109.1 billion as at June 30, 2016, representing an increase of $18.8 billion compared to $90.3 billion as at June 30, 2015 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.32 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.11 . Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to C$75 million .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24, revenue view C$74.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Fiera Capital says Larch Lane team to join company
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Fiera Capital Corp : Co's U.S. Unit entered into agreement that will bring team of Larch Lane Advisors Llc and its current strategies to fiera capital . Says Larch Lane Team is expected to join Fiera Capital on September 1, 2016 .Larch lane's strategies are expected to add approximately $500 million in assets under management to Fiera Capital's U.S. division.  Full Article

Fiera Capital sells its stake in Fiera Quantum Limited Partnership
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Fiera Capital Corp : FQLP is currently jointly owned by Metric and a wholly owned subsidiary of firm . Reached an agreement to sell its stake in Fiera Quantum Limited Partnership to Metric Asset Management Limited .Fiera Capital sells its stake in Fiera Quantum Limited Partnership.  Full Article

Fiera Capital Corp enters Asia-Pacific market
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 

Fiera Capital Corp:Says expanding its distribution reach into the Asia-Pacific market through a partnership with Nissay Asset Management Corporation.Says Fiera Capital is partnering with Nissay AM in a sub-advisory capacity, commencing with the launch of a long-only global equity ex-Japan strategy that will be available to Nissay AM clients through a Jersey based collective investment fund.Fiera Capital is partnering with Nissay AM in a sub-advisory capacity, commencing with the launch of a long-only global equity ex-Japan strategy that will be available to Nissay AM clients through a Jersey based collective investment fund.  Full Article

