Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ.TO)
14.52CAD
8:59pm BST
$-0.08 (-0.55%)
$14.60
$14.60
$14.60
$14.52
17,377
43,250
$15.20
$11.56
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fiera capital makes offer to buy Charlemagne Capital Ltd
Fiera Capital: Charlemagne capital shareholders will be entitled to receive 14 pence in cash in aggregate for each charlemagne capital share . Fiera Capital makes an offer to acquire London-based Charlemagne Capital Limited . Agreement reached on terms of recommended cash transaction comprising offer by co to buy entire share capital of charlemagne capital .Transaction would provide low single digit accretion to adjusted earnings per share in 2017 fiscal year. Full Article
Fiera Capital Q2 earnings per share C$0.11
Fiera Capital Corp
Fiera Capital says Larch Lane team to join company
Fiera Capital Corp
Fiera Capital sells its stake in Fiera Quantum Limited Partnership
Fiera Capital Corp
Fiera Capital Corp enters Asia-Pacific market
Fiera Capital Corp:Says expanding its distribution reach into the Asia-Pacific market through a partnership with Nissay Asset Management Corporation.Says Fiera Capital is partnering with Nissay AM in a sub-advisory capacity, commencing with the launch of a long-only global equity ex-Japan strategy that will be available to Nissay AM clients through a Jersey based collective investment fund.Fiera Capital is partnering with Nissay AM in a sub-advisory capacity, commencing with the launch of a long-only global equity ex-Japan strategy that will be available to Nissay AM clients through a Jersey based collective investment fund. Full Article
BRIEF-Fiera Capital Corp says qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Fiera capital reports second quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend