United Kingdom

TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)

FTI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

21.28EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€21.28
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,576,815
52-wk High
€66.96
52-wk Low
€20.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc :TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program.Under share repurchase program, TechnipFMC is authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of its ordinary shares by end of 2018​.  Full Article

TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project west of Shetland
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc :Press release TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project West of Shetland.TechnipFMC Plc - ‍been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Hurricane Energy Plc​.  Full Article

TechnipFMC issues about $215.4 mln in aggregate principal amount
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 

TechnipFMC Plc : TechnipFMC Plc - pursuant to exchange offers, issued approximately, $215.4 million in aggregate principal amount of new 2017 notes . TechnipFMC Plc - pursuant to exchange offers, issued approximately $459.8 million in aggregate principal amount of new 2022 notes - SEC filing .TechnipFMC Plc - new 2017 notes will mature on October 1, 2017; new 2022 notes will mature on October 1, 2022.  Full Article

TechnipFMC PLC News

BRIEF-TechnipFMC to buy Plexus’ exploration wellhead business

* To acquire Plexus’s Wellhead exploration equipment and services business

