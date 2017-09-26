TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc :TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program.Under share repurchase program, TechnipFMC is authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of its ordinary shares by end of 2018​.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc :Press release TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project West of Shetland.TechnipFMC Plc - ‍been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Hurricane Energy Plc​.

TechnipFMC Plc : TechnipFMC Plc - pursuant to exchange offers, issued approximately, $215.4 million in aggregate principal amount of new 2017 notes . TechnipFMC Plc - pursuant to exchange offers, issued approximately $459.8 million in aggregate principal amount of new 2022 notes - SEC filing .TechnipFMC Plc - new 2017 notes will mature on October 1, 2017; new 2022 notes will mature on October 1, 2022.