Edition:
United Kingdom

Fortis Inc (FTS.TO)

FTS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.78CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
$46.81
Open
$46.81
Day's High
$46.84
Day's Low
$46.58
Volume
521,615
Avg. Vol
770,873
52-wk High
$47.06
52-wk Low
$39.58

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc :Fortis Inc. provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25% quarterly dividend increase.Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.425per share.Fortis Inc - ‍Five-year capital investment plan of approximately $14.5 billion for 2018 through 2022, up $1.5 billion from prior year's plan​.Fortis Inc - ‍Q4 2017 dividend increase of 6.25%​.Fortis Inc - ‍Average annual dividend growth target of 6% extended through 2022​.Fortis Inc - ‍Consolidated rate base is projected to increase from over $25 billion in 2017 to approximately $32 billion in 2022​.Fortis Inc - ‍Capital investment plan is mostly comprised of a diversified mix of projects​.  Full Article

Fortis lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share from 1,090 won/share.  Full Article

Fortis issues 11th series convertible bonds worth 500.0 mln won
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it completed issuance of 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 500.0 million won .  Full Article

Fortis lowers conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 1,900 won/share
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> :Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,900 won/share from 3,750 won/share, effective Feb. 10.  Full Article

Fortis Inc to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Fortis Inc : Fortis Inc to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange . Fortis Inc says expects its common shares will commence trading on NYSE on or about October 14, under ticker symbol "FTS" .Fortis Inc - will retain its listing on Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under symbol "FTS".  Full Article

Fortis announces pricing of US$2.0 billion notes offering
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Fortis Inc : Fortis Inc. announces pricing of US$2.0 billion notes offering .Priced US$500 million of notes due 2021 at 2.100% and US$1.5 billion of notes due 2026 at 3.055%.  Full Article

Fortis Inc announces launch of US$2 bln notes offering
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Fortis Inc : Commenced an offering of notes due 2021 and notes due 2026 . Fortis Inc. announces launch of US$2.0 billion notes offering .Intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to finance portion of cash consideration for previously announced acquisition of ITC Holdings.  Full Article

Fortis increases Q4 2016 dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.375 per share
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Fortis Inc : Targeting average annual dividend per common share growth of approximately 6% through 2021 .Q4 2016 dividend increased to $0.40 per share from $0.375 per share.  Full Article

Tucson Electric reaches settlement regarding revenue requirement
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Tucson Electric Power [UNSTP.UL]: 2016 rate settlement does not address some aspects of case such as rate design, cost components of lost fixed cost recovery . Settlement includes a 7.04% return on original cost rate base (OCRB) of approximately $2.0 billion . On Aug 15 co, other parties to TEP’s pending rate case proceeding entered settlement agreement regarding TEP's revenue requirement . Settlement includes increase in non-fuel retail base rates of $81.5 million, of which, $15.2 million is contingent on certain terms .Settlement includes a capital structure for rate making purposes of approximately 50.03% common equity and 49.97% long-term debt.  Full Article

Fortis to issue 1.5 bln won worth of convertible bonds
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> :Says it will issue the 9th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 1.5 billion won in proceeds for operations.  Full Article

