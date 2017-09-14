Finning International Inc (FTT.TO)
30.37CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.12 (-0.39%)
$30.49
$30.47
$30.56
$30.33
336,758
419,489
$30.80
$23.54
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Finning announces pricing of $200 million of 2.84% senior unsecured notes
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc
Finning Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20
Finning International Inc
Finning announces renewal of share repurchase program
Finning International Inc
Finning International Inc swings to loss; to cut more jobs - Reuters
Finning International Inc:Finning International Inc, swung to a quarterly loss and said it would cut more jobs.- 0 RTRS.The company, which cut 13 percent of its global workforce last year, said it would cut another 400-500 jobs by mid-2016. Full Article
Finning Announces Board Chair Succession and Board Appointment
Finning International Inc:Says that as part of ongoing board renewal Doug Whitehead will step down as Chairman of the Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 4, 2016.Whitehead, who has been Chairman of the Board since 2008 and a member of the Board since 1999, will remain on the Board of Directors, subject to his re-election to the Board at the AGM.Mike Wilson will succeed Whitehead as Chairman of the Board of Directors on May 4, 2016, also subject to his re-election to the Board.Appointment of Stuart Levenick to the company's Board of Directors effective March 1, 2016. Full Article
Finning International Inc to cut more jobs, shut outlets - Reuters
Finning International Inc:Finning International Inc said on Thursday it would cut another 1,100 jobs in Canada and South America and close 11 Canadian locations due to weak sales - RTRS.The latest job cuts bring the total to 1,900 this year, or 13 percent of the company's global workforce - RTRS.Finning said it would shut 11 facilities in Western Canada to reduce costs. The company had already announced the closure of 16 locations in the country - RTRS.The company said it would cut 450 jobs in Canada, bringing the total job cuts to 1,100 in the country this year - RTRS.About 550 jobs will be cut in South America, bringing the total cuts in the region to 1,200 since mid-2013. The latest cuts also include 100 jobs in the UK and Ireland - RTRS. Full Article
BRIEF-Finning announces pricing of $200 million of 2.84% senior unsecured notes
* Announces pricing of $200 million of 2.84% senior unsecured notes and redemption of $350 million of 6.02% medium term notes due June 1, 2018